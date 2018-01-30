|
#GetMeToMiami
Heisman Trophy winner from the Oklahoma Sooners; Baker Mayfield is an interesting prospect. The hashtag #GetMeToMiami instantly started trending as soon as Mayfield commented on Kenny Stills' Instagram live stream. How would Mayfield fit in Miami? First, let’s get to know the prospect:
After watching and reviewing eight games of Baker Mayfield’s electrifying career, here is what I came away with:
If Baker Mayfield were to be part of the Miami Dolphins roster next season, how would he fit in?
The Dolphins brass have made it very clear that they are going with Ryan Tannehill as the starting quarterback in 2018, which would leave Mayfield as his backup. Mayfield would also serve as Ryan Tannehill’s insurance policy, in case something unfortunate happens again in the offseason. This can be said for any draft eligible/free agent quarterback.
Would Baker Mayfield be a good fit in an Adam Gase offense? The Adam Gase offense creates matchup advantages through motions, bunch formation, crossers and one read timing routes. One thing we didn’t see a lot of from the Gase offense this past season, is the run pass option, but that should return with a more mobile quarterback. Therefore, for what Mayfield brings to the table, he should be a good fit for the Dolphins.
Overall, Mayfield is always going to be a polarizing prospect for many reasons, but I believe based on the tape, he is worthy of a top 10 selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. So where does that leave the Dolphins? If the Dolphins want to get Baker Mayfield, one would have to think they would need to jump a few teams (Denver Broncos, New York Jets) to get him.
This report was done by Lake Prasad. Follow him on Twitter: @LakeMcGroove
