Well, the Miami Dolphins 2018 scrimmage is a wrap. Think about the last movie you were super pumped about and not even halfway through you realized it was not near as good as you were hoping it would be. You keep praying it will get better. Get maybe a laugh or two at the end and try to convince yourself it wasn’t as bad as you thought later that night.
I’ve decided to write this article in the perception of that guy who has convinced himself it wasn’t as bad as it probably was. Excuse me if I’m all over the place but I’d prefer to give you the bad news first and work my way up to the best stuff.
If the offense wasn’t good then the defense must have been, right? Not sure how responsible the defense could be for pre-snap penalties for starters. Delay of games, not a chance. But for whatever reason the offense, especially the second team had the yips to say the least. At one time they had three penalties in a row.
Wasn’t pretty.
But the second team offense spent some time against the first team defense and they were able to move the ball against them enough to get in field goal range.
If Danny Amendola had just caught that one ball we wouldn’t even be talking about how poor the first team offense was. Or, you could say if Tannehill had thrown just a bit more accurate a pass. I saw some media state it was just a bad throw by Tannehill – Hashtag #NARRATIVE.
The ball was in Amendola’s hands with a chance to catch it. Would have put them inside the 5-yard line looking to score. It could have a been a better throw but still could have been caught. Just one of those plays I guess.
How am I doing on the positive spin so far? Yeah, I didn’t think very well either. Let me have another go.
Osweiler looked a lot more comfortable than he has all camp. He was 7 of 7 for 50 yards and a touchdown. Considering what we’d seen from him so far this was a win. The Dolphins would still be in trouble, in my opinion, if they had to rely on him to play all or a bulk of the season. But he looked like an NFL quarterback on this day.
If you have Bobby McCain or especially Xavien Howard on you this year you’re not likely to catch very many balls. The few defensive plays that stood out to me was X with a nice tackle for a short gain on Drake coming fast around the right edge and Bobby with a great pass break up from Tannehill to Parker. These weren’t bad offensive plays. Parker had the opening and McCain recovered quickly. X was just X. Is it too soon to say that? Perhaps I was just the first.
There was a standout for the fourth RB roster spot today. Brandon Radcliff not only stood out to me but definitely to Gase. He was one of the few players Gase pointed out as a bright spot of the day for the offense. He is starting to show an ability to not only run but catch out of the backfield.
As a guy who misses Damien Williams, I welcome a RB this deep on the roster who has that ability. I look forward to watching him in the preseason where I imagine he’ll get plenty of work.
I went into today with a mission. That mission was to try and get a beat on what this offense might look like come September. Although the jury is still out I definitely picked up a clue.
No huddle, no huddle, no huddle.
This could actually be some of the issues with the pre-snap penalties, etc., but that really isn’t the point I’m making. If you remember in 2016, Gase attempted to work in quite a bit of no huddle and shelved it because it just wasn’t working. The players were lost and confused. He put in a more ‘vanilla’ offense and we started to win.
But I don’t believe Gase is going down that path again. He brought in players who can absorb the offense he wants to play and these guys are going no huddle. If the first team can’t figure it out then he’ll bring in the guys who can. This subject could be an article in itself but for now I’ll just give you this nugget. Get ready for lots of no huddle this season.
I’m going to take us away from the scrimmage and bring us to the 7-on-7 drills. Tanny to Danny is real. These guys just seem to click. This may scare some people because it feels like Tannehill just can’t not have a go-to he overuses. Bess, Hartline, Landry and now possibly Amendola. I watched them work on timing throws where Tannehill throws before Amendola breaks and they had these down in 7-on-7s.
Be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. Isn’t that what we’ve been wanting from this team for years. When we speak to culture change I believe this was a big part of the roster moves. It will likely display itself in numerous ways but I believe the Tanny to Danny connection may be the first one we notice.
Now I’m not purposely trying to get you hyped here at the end by saving the best for last. Okay, yes I am. This Gesicki guy we’ve heard so much about. Yeah, that guys good. He has speed and ups and Tannehill just seems to know where to find him. One of the best throws I’ve seen Tannehill throw live was today in the 7-on-7s. A perfect 40-yard plus strike to Gesicki on the left side of the endzone.
Gesicki got behind the coverage and Tannehill didn’t hesitate. It was like he knew he was going to be there before even Gesicki did. Gesicki is an athlete but more than that he’s a football player. I personally am looking forward to every time he’s on the field this season.
Welp, that’s a wrap folks. I could have bored you with some numbers and stats and told you how bad the entire scrimmage was but you have plenty of writers, (some of which are currently sitting 20 feet to my left) who can tell you all about that.
You know, now that I think about it. That movie was pretty good. Had some funny moments and a decent ending. Wonder when the next one is out. Bet it will be even better.
This story was written by Ron Canniff. Follow him on Twitter: @FinsBroadcaster
