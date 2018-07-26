|
The sun rises on a new season of NFL football, and the Miami Dolphins are preparing for their first day of training camp a mere two weeks before their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Players who had their seasons cut short due to injury - Isaiah Ford, Tony Lippett, Raekwon McMillan, Ryan Tannehill - return to the football field to practice in front of a crowd thirsting for the return of Dolphins football (as well as water and Gatorade due to the heat, but there's a very enthusiastic vendor for that), and new faces are looking to make a good first impression for the fans who will hopefully one day be cheering their name.
On this first day, things go fairly smoothly.
The receivers run routes effectively, the running backs find holes that last season would not have existed, and young defensive players flash their skill to prove that their development has picked up right where it left off.
Yes, Dolphins training camp is indeed back ladies and gentlemen, and it is a glory to behold football again after such a long time.
It feels like 2017 is a distant memory, much to the relief of so many - myself included. Now, focus is placed on what will happen in 2018, with a revamped roster and the first fully healthy roster since 1997. So now the time has come to summarize the top three storylines from the first day of training camp.
Running back depth needs monitoring
In this case, the running back depth might actually be better than what we initially thought. As everyone knows, Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore and Kalen Ballage are going to be the three main running backs for the Miami Dolphins, but you never know when someone might go down, and that means there will be a need for someone to step up.
Early on, two names have emerged as players who might be worth keeping an eye on, in the same vein that Damien Williams and Orleans Darkwa were back in 2014. Brandon Radcliff and Buddy Howell.
Radcliff was brought on the team back in late November of 2017, and was extremely happy to sign with his hometown team's practice squad.
“I’m at home." he said back in November via the Palm Beach Post. "I’ve been playing football here since I was 5 years old. And my dream is to play in the NFL. And now I’m here at the biggest stage. In Miami. This is my home right here. I was always a Dolphins fan. A Marlins fans. A Panthers fan. Whatever South Florida, Florida, I’m a fan of.”
Radcliff got his first opportunity to show what he could do as he worked with the backup units in the first day of training camp, and he quickly grabbed attention as he took a handoff and exploded through the line of scrimmage for a nice gain.
Normally, that would not be a big deal since a lot of young players have one or two plays where they shine. But then Radcliff did something else special, as he showed phenomenal instincts in picking up a blitz from Jordan Lucas who was coming in from the secondary. Based on how he had to change course to catch Lucas, it seemed that Radcliff was originally going to do something else. He reacted to an incoming rusher and stopped him cold, giving the QB time to throw.
Buddy Howell, on the other hand, comes from FAU and was signed as an undrafted free agent out of FAU this offseason, and one would assume that his chances of making the roster are slim with the likes of the previously mentioned Radcliff, as well as more familiar face Senorise Perry still on the team.
But Howell ripped a nice run up the middle, taking advantage of the thin linebacker corps on the third team to show that he has something to offer. Whether that will transition or not when facing more stiff competition remains to be seen, but as of now, Howell might be someone to watch in later practices.
Injured players make triumphant return
To say that last season's training camp period was the "camp from Hell" would be an understatement like no other. Players were dropping like flies before the season even began, severely hindering the Dolphins' chances of returning to the playoffs after making it for the first time since 2008.
In 2017, Miami lost cornerback Tony Lippett to a season-ending Achilles injury, one that was unexpected to say the least as he merely landed after a jump.
They lost then-rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan in a preseason game while he was in coverage on special teams, which now has made every fan wary of letting any player who isn't a fringe cut go after kicks and punts.
And, of course, they lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who decided to forgo reconstructive surgery and elected to let his body heal on its own, which we all believed had happened. Instead, Tannehill went back down scrambling away from a play in training camp, and Jay Cutler was signed just a few days later.
The rest is history.
Now these players have returned, and they are out to pick up right where they left off. McMillan has to work his way into the rotation, as Miami spent a lot of time with a nickel set in the first day of camp, and veteran Stephone Anthony had a lot of time in that package. However, there were times where McMillan got a chance to flank Kiko Alonso, and when all three were on the field at once, McMillan was in the middle, as expected.
Tony Lippett caught an errant Brock Osweiler pass that sailed over the head of Jakeem Grant for an interception, as he tries to ease his mind back into playing at full speed. It's been quite a process for him, and he'll have to work hard to earn back his starting job thanks to the emergence of Cordrea Tankersley, who was solid in coverage against Kenny Stills on Thursday, and deflected two passes.
As for Ryan Tannehill, he looked to be his old self again, though seemingly much more confident in himself than in years past. He made good connections on passes to Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola, building a rapport with them and showing what the offense can look like with the proper preparation.
These players were (and are) important to the team's success, and now that they're back, it will be fun to see what changes with their contributions.
Charity never tires
This may not be about football per say, but as we all know, the Miami Dolphins know no bounds when it comes to trying to make the country a better place for those in need.
Shortly after the end of practice, students from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade counties gathered together to receive Dolphins backpacks with school supplies inside. Over 450 backpacks were given away, and were provided by the Dolphins and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (N.O.B.L.E.) South Florida Chapter.
"It means a whole lot to me, because the kids, it puts a smile on their face." said South Florida Chapter President Major Tim Belcher. "And it means a lot to them, especially getting a bag with a Dolphins logo on there, and then they have supplies in there, they don't have to worry about their families having to go to the store ... we have it all out here, we have a lot of resources throughout our organizations."
And several players, exhausted from the hard day of practice and the heat, went out and volunteered to help hand out those backpacks instead of going home into the air conditioning like most people would.
Such is the dedication this franchise and its players have towards the community.
"Today was not an easy day," said Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. "First day of camp, I know there was a lot of jitters going in, and also excitement for the new day, so to have these players, less than fifteen minutes after practice ends to come out all excited, no questions asked, coming out here and interacting with these kids, interacting with law enforcement, spending real quality time with them, it's just a testament to their character, testament to what the Miami Dolphins represent in this community."
The kids were excited, they were ecstatic, and they now have something to remember the experience by. This sort of community work will likely continue throughout camp, and this writer believes that it is this dedication to South Florida that has helped build the character of this team.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
