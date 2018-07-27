|
Day 2 of training camp has come and gone, and though there wasn't anything spectacular to report in the way of individual performances, that doesn't mean there's nothing to say.
The Miami Dolphins have been working nonstop on being a cohesive unit, with emphasis placed on professionalism, preparation and - in a nutshell - being where you're supposed to be, when you're supposed to be there. That is a phrase that has been tossed around a lot - by me - as of late, but only because it's the truth.
A lot can be said about competition bringing out the best in individual players, but there can also be an argument made that building chemistry and timing with one specific unit can go a long way towards the success of a team, it's the kind of thing that the New England Patriots have mastered and what the Dolphins are still trying to establish.
So what was the takeaway from Day 2 of training camp? Here are my three top storylines.
Rookie tight ends are being brought along slowly
Once again, the top tight ends were MarQueis Gray and A.J. Derby, with those two players even managing to make a couple of catches in practice this time. But it was today that I noticed something that I actually didn't realize the practice before.
While I was well aware of the fact that rookie tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe were working with the third string unit, it hadn't actually occurred to me that not only was Gavin Escobar getting snaps with the second team, but so was Thomas Duarte.
What makes that so surprising is that Duarte had not done anything of note ever since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft, and yet he's being promoted ahead of the rookie tight ends.
I would like to believe that the reason for this is because of Gase's desire for the rookies to earn their way up the depth chart, to show that they can consistently perform at a higher level than the more experienced players. Then, once they have shown enough, they will move to the next unit up.
Given it's only been two practices, it isn't too alarming that the rookies with such high promise haven't gotten to play with the starters yet, but it will be something to monitor moving forward.
Open competition at cornerback
While this isn't necessarily news, it is something to monitor nonetheless. During the first day of practice, it was Cordrea Tankersley who got the majority of the snaps with the first team, but it was Tony Lippett who got most of them during the second day.
This means that the third day of practice will likely have Tankersley starting most of the time again, as the Dolphins coaching staff tries to decide who will be the top guy starting alongside Xavien Howard. Though, if it were my call, I would have Howard competing for a starting job as well, as he did have some hiccups last season despite coming on strong at the tail end of the year.
Lippett is a playmaker, Tankersley is a tight coverage player. Depending on what defensive coordinator Matt Burke wants on the field at any given moment, they may rotate in games, which is just fine with me.
No competition on the offensive line
It's always been said that no one's job is guaranteed, but that doesn't seem to be the case on the offensive line this season, which is actually excellent news. This is the first time in a very long time that there isn't a massive question mark as to who deserves to start, which is further indication that this is the best offensive line that Ryan Tannehill has had in his entire career.
Now, this does not mean that there aren't question marks as to the overall quality of the line, particularly at the tackle positions. Both Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James have had struggles early on in training camp, though it should be noted that going against Robert Quinn (in his Wide 9 element) and Cameron Wake is no easy task.
If they can reach a point where they can avoid being beaten on every play and hold their own, this means they should be able to handle lesser defensive ends on other teams. As for the interior, with Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis and Josh Sitton, that's a solid group.
The offense needs an offensive line to function, and it will be very interesting to see what happens once the preseason rolls around.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
June 2018