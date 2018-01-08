|
For some, it's actually Day 6 of training camp, but for this writer, it's Day 5, and that's what we're going with in this title. The Miami Dolphins returned to the field after a day off to rest and recover, and the offense managed to make somewhat of a comeback after the defense embarrassed them when they got into full pads.
But the defense also got in its fair share of plays as well, including a scare that had the entirety of the fan base in the stands of the practice facility holding their collective breaths.
So without further ado, here are the three top storylines from Day 5 (or 6) of training camp.
Ryan Tannehill survives first hit
Might as well start with the moment of fear that had everyone afraid that the season was over before it began for the second year in a row. After beating center Daniel Kilgore on a pass rush, veteran Cameron Wake knocked Ryan Tannehill to the ground, forcing an interception that was caught by Kiko Alonso.
But no one was really watching the interception that - if it were an actual game - would have probably been returned for a touchdown. Everyone was watching Tannehill as he was slow to get back up after taking the hit from Wake, hoping and praying that he would stand up again.
Fortunately, he did, and everyone let out a relieved sigh as he walked off the pain of the hit and later returned to run with the rest of the team during cool downs. Afterwards, he took his brace off for 7-on-7 drills, though the reason for it is unknown.
Adam Gase's thoughts on what happened?
“I wasn’t sure what happened." he said. "I just saw a couple of bodies there and it turned out he got some cleats to the shin.”
So it was his shin, not his knee. Nevertheless, it was quite a nerve-wracking moment to see Tannehill hit the ground for the first time during training camp, and it will likely take some getting used to before anyone is even remotely comfortable with the idea of him getting hit.
Call ups and downs
Several players saw themselves with different units today, though it remains to be seen whether or not these new lineups will stick or if they were merely experimental. Perhaps one of the most notable promotions was the call up of linebacker Chase Allen to the starting unit, replacing Stephone Anthony in that lineup.
Anthony instead got playing time with the second unit. Meanwhile, Tony Lippett, who has been competing with Cordrea Tankersley and - more recently - Torry McTyer for a starting job at cornerback, was seen getting a large amount of his practice snaps with the third unit.
This may mean nothing considering Lippett is still very much in the mix to win the job, but he will have to start making plays again to avoid being left in the dust by the quickly rising McTyer.
Then there's the sudden appearance of Albert Wilson with the first unit. This is not so much a call up as it is a rotation, seeing as Wilson was always intended to get a significant amount of playing time no matter what. But this the first day where we got to see a good amount of Wilson with the starters, in place of veteran Danny Amendola.
Wilson was once again as advertised. He was clean, crisp, and he made good catches and even took a handoff in the backfield. There will be a lot of rotating in and out with this team, and that projects to keep players fresh as the games wear on.
Or so we hope.
Developing Laremy Tunsil
Throughout training camp, the offensive tackles have struggled to stop the dual pass rush threat of Cameron Wake and Robert Quinn, both of whom - when at their peak - are extremely dangerous. But as of late, Tunsil seems to be steadily improving, as less pressure is coming from the left side of the offensive line.
So unless Quinn has suddenly become inadequate as a pass rusher within the span of three practices, Tunsil is finally getting the hang of things and is starting to become the player everyone hoped he would be when he was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.
"Really, he adjusted during the season." said head coach Adam Gase. "As we went through that first part, he wasn’t happy with his performance. He made some adjustments and some of his routine whether it was meetings, on the field, what he did off the field, post-practice, his recovery, his film study – I think he made some adjustments there which really helped him. Then when he went back, I think he almost looks at it as two different seasons. He knew he made the right adjustments and it made sense to him."
Tunsil's success at left tackle is imperative to the offense's success in 2018. Tannehill must be kept clean, and Tunsil is responsible for Tannehill's blind spot; if he can keep up this level of development as camp continues, then that will be a huge boon for the offense as a whole going forward.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
