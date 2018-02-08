|
"But what happened to Day 6?"
I decided it would be better if I just went ahead and went with the actual days rather than just my own personal perception, after all, a guy is allowed to change his mind. So, Day 6 was technically yesterday, and Day 7 is actually today.
Got it? Good.
So the Miami Dolphins were decked out in full pads once again on Thursday, and as a result, the defense was able to put on a clinic, giving the offense - and Ryan Tannehill - fits all day long and reminding them that even with all the talent they have at their disposal, there's still a lot of work to be done.
That doesn't mean it was all bad on offense though, there were moments where the offensive line was able to not only hold their own, but make gaping holes for Frank Gore and rookie Kalen Ballage to run through, giving hope for the 2018 season.
The injured players (TEs MarQueis Gray and A.J. Derby, WR Isaiah Ford, OL Jake Brendel) allowed for other players to flash a bit more than usual, and get playing with units they normally wouldn't, such as the rookie tight ends getting playing time with the starters.
But with all that said, let's get into the three main storylines for Day 7 of training camp.
Xavien Howard showing Pro Bowl potential
It was not that long ago that I was suggesting that cornerback Xavien Howard should have ti compete for a starting job just like his constituents Cordrea Tankersley, Torry McTyer, and Tony Lippett.
After the incredible performance that Howard had on Thursday, I am fully convinced that not only has Howard earned his starting job, he has the potential to be the greatest cornerback in a Miami Dolphins uniform since Brent Grimes.
(I would have said Sam Madison or Patrick Surtain, but I prefer to start small before putting players in the same conversation as those legends.)
But I digress, Howard had a spectacular day, making not one, not two, but three interceptions against Ryan Tannehill. One came on a jump ball when Parker jumped too early and Howard took advantage, the second was when Howard stepped in front of a pass intended for Kenny Stills, and the final was when Howard leaped up and cut off a pass that was - again - intended for Stills.
If Howard can translate what he's done on the practice field to real games, then Howard could quickly turn into one of the league's top ten cornerbacks, and perhaps even more.
William Hayes injured
We all know injuries happen, and players get nicked up in training camp and sometimes end up having to spend a few days out, but when a player gets so hurt that he needs help getting up and walks off with a heavy limp, that is a lot more significant than a bruise.
Even at the age of 33, Hayes is by far the best Dolphins defensive end when it comes to setting the edge and stopping the run. In some situations, he can even line up as a defensive tackle due to his greater bulk in comparison to the other ends on the roster. But if Hayes has to miss significant time, that will have a much larger impact than one might think.
Losing Hayes is not the same as losing someone like Cameron Wake, but make no mistake, Miami has plans to use Hayes a lot this upcoming season, so hopefully the news is good and his season won't be cut short.
Jordan Phillips flashing bright
There's more to Jordan Phillips than just a savage Twitter game, as he called out Sun Sentinel Beat Reporter Omar Kelly after he criticized Phillips' game. Whether you agree with Kelly or not, Phillips did not appreciate being called an underachiever, and he came on stronger than ever on Thursday.
Though it was against the second team offensive line, Phillips completely ruined two consecutive offensive plays by crashing through the line and forcing losses of yards in a way that just couldn't be ignored.
Phillips has always had all the talent in the world, the only question has ever been his motivation and motor in games, which at times has been questionable. Perhaps, being in a contract year, Phillips will at last come to terms with the amount of effort that needs to go into being great.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
