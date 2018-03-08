|
The final practice before the scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 4 saw the offense take a major step forward after the defense did an excellent job stopping them the day before.
Granted, there always has to be a slight asterisk when the pads come off, but it was still encouraging to be able to watch the offense run smoothly with minimal mistakes.
Except for one moment where Ryan Tannehill through a perfect pass deep down the sideline and it was dropped by Kenny Stills. There were some flashbacks to the Seattle game back in 2016 there.
Wasn't fun.
But there was plenty to be excited about on Friday, and here are the top three stories from then.
Ryan Tannehill bounces back
After a rough day on Thursday in which Ryan Tannehill threw two (or three depending on who you ask) interceptions - all to cornerback Xavien Howard - the now veteran quarterback was able to make up for his mistakes and make several impressive throws that reminded everyone of what he was doing the last time he played in 2016.
“He’s doing a better job of that." Gase said after practice. "He doesn’t hang on interceptions, at least from what I’ve seen. That’s what you have to do. The better ones in the league, if they make a mistake, they try not to ever repeat that mistake."
It is always talked about how players practice to try and get better every day, but in Tannehill's case, it's actually true. Little by little, Tannehill has steadily improved his game, rather than having sudden moments of clarity that seem to fade with time like other quarterbacks.
If he can show that same improvement in the scrimmage on Saturday, then there is a lot of hope for the 2018 season, which so many pundits believe will actually be worse than 2017. It won't take long for their minds to change.
Mike Gesicki balling out
It is well known that head coach Adam Gase prefers to work rookies along slowly if he can help it, but he also rewards players who do a good job, and second round draft pick Mike Gesicki has been doing just that.
With the injury to incumbent starter A.J. Derby, both Gesicki and Durham Smythe have been getting opportunities to play with the starters. But it's Gesicki who has been shining bright ever since getting the opportunity. He's showing an astonishing catch radius, a knack for going up and catching passes...and he's already proven to be deadly in the redzone, catching numerous touchdowns from Ryan Tannehill.
“I think it’s one of those … You guys have seen his basketball highlights." Gase said. "Guys that can go up and get a ball and put it in the hoop. (It’s the) same thing here. He just has unique timing. He knows how to box a guy out. He knows how to keep his position. If a guy is draped on him, it seems like … That was the first time we saw him not get one against Xavien (Howard) today. A couple of us were calling for a flag. It’s good though. It’s good competition."
Granted, his blocking is still a major weak point in his game, and this is why it's still likely that MarQueis Gray will get a good amount of playing time in spite of Gesicki's playmaking ability. Gesicki, though, continues to defend himself.
"I think that right now, it’s something that obviously I need to continue to work on, but I think I’m having some good ones out there." he said. "I’m having some good blocks here and there and I’m still learning from the other ones. It wasn’t going to happen overnight and it’s still not going to happen overnight, so I have to continue to come out and get better each and every day.”
Gesicki creates mismatches all over the field, and it has been a long time since Ryan Tannehill has had legitimate chemistry with a tight end - since the days of Charles Clay - and this development in training camp bodes well for the future. Even if Gesicki never becomes a decent blocker, he can still be an amazing asset in the same manner that Jimmy Graham was in his prime.
Torry McTyer the frontrunner for cornerback job
It was shocking to learn that Torry McTyer had clawed his way up to competing for the starting job with Cordrea Tankersley and Tony Lippett. It was even more so of a shock to find out that McTyer has apparently reached a point where he is now the current favorite to win the job.
In previous practices, the Miami Dolphins have rotated players by day, giving each competitor an opportunity to showcase themselves. On Wednesday, it was Cordrea Tankersley's turn, and then on Thursday, it was McTyer's turn...and on Friday...
It was McTyer's turn again.
“So far, that’s what it’s been." coach Adam Gase said. "That’s what those guys do. They watch tape all day and if something changes from one day to the next, they’ll make an adjustment. He’s out there right now and unless somebody else has a better day, then he’ll just keep going out there.”
There it is. McTyer has done the best, and that's why he's gotten the nod more than his competitors. For Tankersley and Lippett to get another shot, they'll have to outperform McTyer in some fashion and get Gase's attention. Until then, expect to see more of him alongside Xavien Howard.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
