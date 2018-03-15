|
This team ain’t messing around.
Just moments after the Miami Dolphins announced that they were releasing veteran center Mike Pouncey, they swapped seventh round picks with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire his replacement in Daniel Kilgore.
The 49ers just signed Kilgore to a three year, $12 million extension last month, but they then signed free agent Weston Richburg from the New York Giants to a massive deal, making Kilgore expendable.
While Kilgore is only ranked four spots better than Pouncey in PFF’s rankings, he improved noticeably as the season wound down, which also coincided with the 49er’s acquisition of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Kilgore, 30 years old, 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, was a fifth round pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He will join newly-signed guard Josh Sitton on the revamped Dolphins offensive line as they hope to solidify a sore spot for the team in the past few years.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
