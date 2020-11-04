|
The Miami Dolphins added some linebacker depth for OTAs and training camp, signing former undrafted linebacker Terence Garvin.
Garvin, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2013 draft, and played sparingly for three seasons, before spending the 2016 season with the Washington Redskins, and last season with Seattle Seahawks, mostly appearing on special teams. His 5-year career totals include 77 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
With the Dolphins expected to add linebackers in the NFL draft later this month, the 27-year old Garvin is viewed as a camp body with the Dolphins, with special teams being his most likely chance for a roster spot. For now, he joins a stable of linebackers that includes Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan, Stephone Anthony, Mike Hull and Chase Allen.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
