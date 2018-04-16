|
If there are two positions of need for the Miami Dolphins as the NFL draft approaches, backup quarterback and tight end top the list. And the team is still expected to address those two spots either in the draft or immediately afterwards.
But for now, the Dolphins are adding a former 2nd round pick to the tight end room, signing former Dallas Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar.
Escobar has struggled in his first five seasons after being drafted by the Cowboys out of San Diego State, dealing with a lot of personal adversity. He was a testicular cancer survivor in 2009, ruptured his Achilles in 2015, and lost his father - whom he was close to - in 2016.
He was cut by the Cowboys in after four years as a backup due to his inability to develop into an effective blocker, he then failed to make the Kansas City Chiefs roster in training camp in 2017, spent two games with the Baltimore Ravens, and finished the year with the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland released Escobar last week.
For his career, the 6-foot-6, 260 pound Escobar has just 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns. He’ll compete with current Dolphins tight ends A.J. Derby, MarQueis Gray, Thomas Duarte and whomever the team brings on board next week in the draft.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
