The Miami Dolphins unveiled some much-anticipated changes to their uniforms for the 2018 season, and it appears they’ve come up with a winner, as fans and critics alike seem to agree on one thing – the new tweaks are all improvements on the old look.
In a nod to the past, the changes veer closer to the old-style “throwback” uniforms of the ‘70s, with orange outlines on the numbers and names, although they do keep the new logo intact and do not include the sleeve piping of the throwback uniforms.
Gone is the darker ‘marine blue’ highlight on the helmet stripe and on the uniform piping, replaced with a darker orange that harkens back to the throwbacks while keeping a modern look. In fact the team is officially calling the new uniforms “historically modern.”
Check out this link to the team’s official website announcement, including several pictures of the new uniforms.
http://miamidolphinsuniform.com/
The move comes exactly one week before the 2018 NFL draft.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
