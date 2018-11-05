|
If you’ve been waiting to find out jersey numbers before ordering that custom Minkah Fitzpatrick or Mike Gesicki jersey, you’re in luck, as the Miami Dolphins announced jersey number assignments for the thirty one new additions to the team, as well as three jersey number changes for veteran players.
While these are official assignments, keep in mind that many of these players may not make the final roster, and as cuts are made throughout the summer and training camp, some players could still switch numbers if one that they desire becomes available. Also, some jersey assignments may need to change to adhere to NFL rules on position assignments (for example, a cornerback wouldn’t be allowed to wear number 1, as is currently assigned to Utah State rookie Jalen Davis).
The veterans added (so far) this season, and their jersey assignments:
80 - Danny Amendola, wide receiver
89 - Gavin Escobar, tight end
21 - Frank Gore, running back
67 - Daniel Kilgore, center
8 - Brock Osweiler, quarterback
14 - Bryce Petty, quarterback
94 - Robert Quinn, defensive end
71 - Josh Sitton, guard
93 - Akeem Spence, defensive tackle
15 - Albert Wilson, wide receiver
The 2018 Draft Class:
31 - Cornell Armstrong, cornerback
55 - Jerome Baker, linebacker
33 - Kalen Ballage, running back
29 - Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety
88 - Mike Gesicki, tight end
51 - Quentin Poling, linebacker
7 - Jason Sanders, kicker
46 - Durham Smythe, tight end
Undrafted Free Agent signings:
41 - Johnathan Alston, cornerback
53 - Cayson Collins, linebacker
1 - Jalen Davis, cornerback
49 - Lucas Gravelle, long snapper
61 - Connor Hilland, center
38 - Buddy Howell, running back
5 - Greg Joseph, kicker
60 - Claudy Mathieu, defensive end
58 - Mike McCray, linebacker
43 - Anthony Moten, defensive tackle
65 - Jamiyus Pittman, defensive tackle
66 - Quincy Redmon, defensive end
69 - David Steinmetz, tackle
Players who are changing numbers:
84 - Isaiah Ford, wide receiver (previously 15)
2 - Matt Haack, punter (previously 16)
78 - Laremy Tunsil, tackle (previously 67)
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
