For the past two seasons, the Miami Dolphins have been one of the most penalized teams in the NFL, particularly when it comes to pre-snap penalties. False start, delay of game, offsides, illegal formation, the list goes on and on.
The hope was that in year three of head coach Adam Gase installing his offense, the team would be much more prepared and the amount of penalties would lower.
Unfortunately, that was not the case on Saturday, as the Dolphins were called for several of the same penalties that have plagued them since - and even before - Adam Gase arrived in Miami.
"The only thing I noticed was the pre-snap penalties." Gase said. "We’ve just got to get that cleaned up. The delay of game, I’ve got to figure out what really happened there. I don’t know if we were a little slow, either me calling it or relaying it in, or whatever happened there. We didn’t change personnel. That was odd."
Except, it isn't really that odd, and that in itself is the problem. The Miami Dolphins were ranked 31st in 2017 in penalties per game with a total of 8.6 (only Seattle had more), and even in their playoff year in 2016, Miami ranked 28th with 7.7 penalties per game.
Why do these issues continue to plague the Dolphins? Is it a result of the relationship between Ryan Tannehill and new center Daniel Kilgore?
Gase says that isn't the case.
“No because it hasn’t been those two guys." he said. "It’s usually a lot of times we’re getting a little anxious on the edges. That’s really where we’ve had any kind of issues. The ones really haven’t been an issue for us, outside that delay of game we had.”
So it isn't Kilgore, and it isn't Tannehill, but regardless of who it was, how many times can we go through the same problem? The team ran gassers after the scrimmage was over; one can only assume that it was meant to be a punishment for the performance on the field.
Not that it seems to be working.
“Did it look like it was working?” Gase snarked at the media after being asked about it.
One has to wonder why this seems to be an issue that can't be fixed. The players are focused, they're honed in on improving, the veteran leadership has instilled a sense of hard work and dedication, the so-called "distraction players" are no longer here.
So why are there still issues?
Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James offers one possibility.
"Honestly we changed a lot of things," he said. "We changed a lot of snap counts, we've been doing the same stuff for two years now, so we changed a lot. So it's the fact of getting used to that and getting on the same page as the quarterbacks, we have four different quarterbacks, we have four different cadences and how they talk, it's our job as offensive linemen to get it down and get everyone's cadences down.
"It's on us honestly, because we've had the most pre-snap penalties because we're the guys right there, so it's on us to be disciplined and get it."
So different cadences is one explanation...except, there was only one quarterback in 2016 and 2017 for the most part, and the penalties still came.
Safety Walt Aikens isn't concerned so much about this problem.
"We've just gotta take a look at ourselves and try to stay focused and stay on the ball," he said. "That's a minor issue, nothing major, we'll be straight. You got a lot of distractions out here right now, a lot of times, in some cases their first time out here in a game situation, game mode in the league, pre-game jitters. Like I said, it's a minor issue, we'll be straight, nothing to worry about."
Except, it is, and as much as we would like to dismiss it as minor, penalties for the past two seasons have been major, and have come at the most inopportune times, killing drives just as they were getting going or before they even have a chance to begin.
So what is the solution? Is there even a solution to be had?
When asked what else could be done, Adam Gase gave an exasperated expression, and just shrugged.
“I don’t know." he said. "We’re just going to have to fix it. We just have to focus and understand the cadence is for us on offense to help us, not to hurt us. We’ve just got to hang in there and we’ve just got to do a better job being consistent with it.”
Sometimes, that truly is the only answer that can be given. When all that can be done, has been done, what else is there to say? At some point, there just has to be a sense of accountability, and despite what people want to say, Gase has kept players accountable, benching them when they don't play well and rewarding those who do.
Perhaps things will change when the season begins, perhaps the players on the offensive line will grow used to the new cadence like James suggested, perhaps the penalties truly are a minor issue that don't need to be worried about.
The no-huddle offense is something that Adam Gase has not let go, and he desperately wants it to work, and that's something they did a lot of in the scrimmage on Saturday. Maybe that's why everyone is making mistakes, too fast and not enough time to think, but only practice can fix that.
Thursday will tell a lot about whether their theories are correct, or if it will be another long season of unnecessary and avoidable problems.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
