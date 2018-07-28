|
Like father, like son.
In 1997 an undrafted free agent cornerback from the Mountain West (BYU) was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, and impressed coaches enough to stick around for a three-year NFL career.
Twenty years later, Tim McTyer’s son, Torry, an undrafted cornerback out of UNLV, signed by the Miami Dolphins after the 2017 NFL draft, is making his mark in the NFL. More than just making his mark, actually, as he’s been turning heads in training camp and grabbing the attention of both coaches and teammates to the point that he’s been starting with the defensive first team in first few days of camp.
Torry McTyer, who plays about 15 pounds heavier than his dad at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, got some valuable playing time at the end of last season. And although his stats don’t reflect it (one lone tackle in spot duty in seven games last season), he has gained confidence and built off that experience.
"It gave me a lot of confidence,” says McTyer. “Just being out there, getting some experience at corner, and just knowing that I can play with those guys. It gave me a lot of confidence."
Beginning with this year’s training camp. McTyer says he is "a lot more comfortable than I was last year. Just being one year in the scheme and just working out with some of the guys like Bobby McCain and all of the other guys, just feeding off them. I kind of study all of our guys. I started taking things from Bobby McCain. I take things from Xavien (Howard). I take things from Tony Lippett.”
While downplaying being selected to play with the first team on just the second day of camp ("No certain reaction. I just come out here and just compete every day"), McTyer does admit that coming in as an undrafted free agent certainly adds incentive to his play.
Does he have a chip on his shoulder?
"Always. I don't think that's something that I will lose. I'll always have a chip on my shoulder until I stop playing."
And that’s caught the attention of one of his defensive teammates who also knows a thing or two about making a name for himself.
"So far, Torry McTyer has been really strong,” says cornerback Bobby McCain, a fifth round draftee in 2015 who had a breakout year of his own last season. “He has come out really strong and had a few really good days. He showed his offseason workouts have really paid off for him."
And the guy who matters most in McTyer’s career right now, head coach Adam Gase, wants to make sure McTyer gets his chance to prove his worth to this team.
"I think he's had a good start to camp,” said Gase.. “For the way that we've operated over the last previous training camps and going into this one, I've told the defensive staff 'let's not wait around; if we feel like a guy is playing well, give him opportunities, especially with the first group.'
”They feel like he's played well enough to be put into that spot and compete with that first group."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
