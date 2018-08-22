|
Robert Quinn has never considered himself to be a west coast guy, and that’s just fine with the Miami Dolphins.
When the Dolphins traded for the defensive end last April, Quinn didn’t mince words, saying he felt like the Los Angeles Rams turned their back on him, and that coming to Miami was a breath of fresh air after “suffocating” in Los Angeles. And while he was deemed an ill fit in Wade Phillips scheme, he’s looking to thrive with the Dolphins.
Quinn suffered a rash of injuries after a phenomenal 2013 season in which he racked up 19 sacks in his first of two Pro Bowl seasons, but he approaches 2018 expecting to return to that dominance.
“That's kind of my mindset, to break records and do something extreme,” he says. “Hopefully yes, I can get back to those good numbers, but at the end of it, as long as this team is winning, they don't matter. The numbers don't matter as long as the wins show up.
"My motto since I got here is just trying to do my job, add my piece to the puzzle, trying to get back and just be a productive player to help this team win. Just do my part, do my one eleventh, and hopefully that's good enough. And of course the guys around me, I know they'll step up and make plays ... I'm just preparing myself for the season."
"He's one of those guys that's going to have a lot of hidden plays that people won't be able to look back and say, this is on the stat sheet,” adds head coach Adam Gase. “He's very disruptive. The offense feels him out there all the time. He's definitely going to need to be accounted for in the pass rush. It may have looked different the way that he kind of goes after the run game. A lot of times he can get a guy to stop his feet and redirect, and that's enough time for our guys to swarm and make a play.”
Gase likes what he’s seen so far when Quinn is paired on the field with fellow defensive end and All-Pro Cameron Wake.
"The pocket is collapsing quickly,” notes Gase when those two are on the field. “That's really what we're looking for. It's going to come down to how many opportunities we can give those guys. That group is pretty deep. What's valuable to us is guys are going to be fighting for playing time, so every time they're in there and it's a passing situation, I think we're going to get great energy on the field with guys getting after the quarterback."
And get after the quarterback is what Quinn did in the second preseason game, registering two sacks on the Cam Newton, beating former Pro Bowler Matt Kalil on both occasions.
“I've played him a couple of times when he was in Minnesota, Quinn said after the game. “I just went out there, worked some moves and I guess they just worked perfectly against him tonight. He's a great player.
“Today was just my day, I guess."
