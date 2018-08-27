|
Last March, when the Miami Dolphins traded their 4th round pick (plus a swap of sixth round picks) for defensive end Robert Quinn, they acquired a seven-year veteran with 76 career starts and more than 60 sacks under his belt.
And if the preseason has been any indication, the trade is looking like a very prudent move by the Dolphins, as Quinn is looking like the version of himself from 2013-14 when he made the Pro Bowl twice and was named an All-Pro after the 2013 season when he registered 19 sacks on the year.
The Dolphins were looking for defensive line help at the time, but were somewhat surprised to see a player of Quinn’s caliber become available.
"It was just one of those things where (the Los Angeles Rams) were making some changes with that defensive roster with Robert and (Alec) Ogletree getting traded,” notes head coach Adam Gase. “We were just surprised. It was an opportunity for us, and the good thing was (Executive Vice President of Football Operations) Mike (Tannenbaum) and (General Manager) Chris (Grier) didn't hesitate.
“I know this, I'm really glad that we made that trade. They approached us and Mike and Chris acted quickly and found a way to get it done.”
Quinn didn’t lose any love in leaving the Rams behind, as noted in a previous story, and has noted that being in Miami has been a “breath of fresh air” for him. And he’s been playing like a rejuvenated player, both in practice and on every snap he’s played in the preseason.
"He's been in there almost every snap with that first group,” says Gase. “Ever since he's been here, he's just been so consistent with everything he's done. He practices the way he plays in games, like there's no change. He's harassing the quarterback all of the time.
“I've personally faced him quite a bit between Denver and Chicago and he was a nightmare to deal with," Gase continues. "Just being on the same side as him, it's a good feeling because you know it's just a matter of time until he's going to make a play.
“He's disruptive and it's just consistent. When you are playing quarterback, you can feel him coming all of the time."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
June 2018