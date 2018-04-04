|
The Los Angeles Rams have been making headlines right and left this offseason, adding several big name players to their arsenal as they attempt to improve on their playoff-qualifying team from last season, and trading away some prominent names as well.
One of those moves was trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins for a 4th round draft pick plus a swap of 6th rounders. That’s a relatively cheap price to pay for a 2-time Pro Bowler that has totaled 62.5 sacks in seven seasons with the Rams. Quinn’s play has leveled off the past few seasons due to a rash of injuries, but was still very productive in 2017, totaling 8.5 sacks in 14 starts.
And because of that, Quinn was blindsided by the new that he’d been traded. And at first thought, he wasn't happy about it.
“I was pretty much shocked,” said Quinn. “Honestly, you know you don't realize you're suffocating until you can't breathe no more. So honestly, I'm glad I can have a new breath of fresh air down here in Miami. It's allowing me to clear my mind and have a fresh start. It's a new beginning and new possibilities. I'm excited for this new start. Honestly, I think it was best for me and my family, and sometimes things work out funny, but they always work out for the best."
But there is a note of bitterness in his voice when he says, "It's like this: this is the first time I've been traded. When you commit yourself to someone and basically have a family member turn your back on you, you realize who appreciates you around here, and you commit yourself to them. All it takes is one time for someone to rub you the wrong way and you have to just keep moving. I've got a new family now here in Miami and that's all I'm concerned about."
But as Quinn notes, the trade to Miami is a breath of fresh air, and he seemed content to relish his new home in Miami, saying, “I’m not a west coast guy, put it that way.”
Head coach Adam Gase talked about the addition of Quinn during the annual owners meeting. "We got a young player that can rush the passer, loves playing football, and he's got a great motor. When you watch him on film, the guy just keeps rushing the passer. I think adding him and then getting William Hayes back, that was big for us.”
Quinn has already noted that he and new teammate Cameron Wake are number one and number two at strip/sacks and forced fumbles, and he hopes that can continue.
“If we can (get a strip/sack/fumble) once a game or twice a game, I think that gives our team a great chance of winning week in and week out." he said. "Again, I keep saying, it's about the team winning. I'm just trying to do my part. I keep saying these statistics because I had a defensive coordinator that made them stick in my mind. At the end of the day, I just want to get back to winning and some positive vibes because it seems like Miami is a great place to be."
All in all, Quinn emphasizes that he is happy to be in Miami, and it feel like home.
“There's just something about when you walk into a place and you get this feeling that it seems like you're supposed to be there,” said Quinn. “Like I said, I got one of those feelings being here. It's still early, but I'm excited for the start."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2018