With the 209th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins have gone back to the secondary, drafting cornerback Cornell Armstrong out of Southern Mississippi.
Armstrong, who weighs in at 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds, can play at both the boundary and slot cornerback positions, and will add special teams value to the Dolphins roster. He started all 13 games at Southern Miss in 2016, in which he contributed 47 tackles and one interception.
In 2017, Armstrong missed three games due to injury.
His career stat totals include 146 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, and five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
The last cornerback Miami drafted out of Southern Miss was former Dolphins great Patrick Surtain, who went to them in the second round back in 1998.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
