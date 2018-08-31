|
Here we are. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. Well, one of the moments. The fourth and last preseason game is behind us and now comes the time for our Miami Dolphins to choose who they’ll move forward with during the regular season. I always enjoy putting this list together and will confess I did it out of pure joy well before I did podcasts or wrote the occasional article.
Without further delay, let’s get to the good stuff.
Quarterback (2)
I’m sure many of you clicked off this article the moment you saw Brock. I’ll admit none of the backups to Tannehill give anyone the warm fuzzies. Osweiller has been dreadful in practice but a little better in the preseason. He looked sharp in Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons going 16 of 25 for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns. But my thoughts go more to the fact he was the one who got the start in the first place last which lends me to believe he already had a leg up and last night did nothing to change Gase’s mind.
If they’re only keeping two quarterbacks it’s much too risky to keep Fales. He has so little experience. Perhaps the backup QB isn’t currently on the roster but Gase has been quoted stating it is.
Running back (4)
This group wasn’t that tough to pick. We know where these guys stand. Drake gets the start and should see the larger share of the carries. Gore is the veteran presence and the change up back. Ballage has done a decent job for a rookie and will get in the mix as the season progresses. It may be him vs. Gore for some of the goal line stuff.
Perry, is a big contributor on special teams and won’t see much in the way of offensive snaps unless an injury to one of the other three occurs but has shown enough talent to be kept.
Tight End (4)
This might be the most improved position on the roster. Mike Gesicki has shown the physical ability the Miami Dolphins have lacked at this position for many years. The questions on his blocking ability have not really come into play and even though he’s been announced as the starter the other tightends will get plenty of playing time. Miami now has the talent at the position to run more two tightend sets (12). A formation that Tannehill has seen some of his best numbers out of and should also help our running game. Derby clearly beat out the rest of the gang for the fourth spot in this group.
Wide Receiver (6)
Dolphins fans have been debating this position for three months. The wait is almost over. Five of these guys are obvious. The question has been from the beginning: Will the Miami Dolphins keep six wide receivers and if so who will be that last guy. My prediction is they now have no choice but to keep six.
Injuries to Parker and Grant going into week one makes it an almost impossibility to keep five now, or at least for the time being. Why is Ford the sixth guy? The answer: he’s outplayed the others as well as has been a Gase favorite along the way.
That’s a powerful combination to make the 53. I did consider Carroo however. He’s been that guy who won’t go away for a while and has a special teams role. But Ford is simply better at wide receiver and has the height to perhaps replace Parker this season. So, my original prediction coming into the season stands.
Offensive Line (9)
Sam Young does a good job filling in at tackle when we need him. Davis can also play tackle if necessary. Asiata is getting one more season to prove he was worth the draft pick. Eric Smith gives us a little more insurance on the line. Brendel might have had a shot here if it wasn’t for the injuries. He’ll likely remain on the team with an injury designation but doesn’t factor into the initial 53.
Defensive end (5)
I believe this group could wreak some havoc on opposing offenses this season. Quinn appears to be more suited for our Wide-9 defensive scheme (where he made his name in the first place). Charles Harris showed some flashes last year and now has the opportunity to develop more behind the starters.
Branch is there mostly because it’s too expensive to move on from him but he can contribute in spots. William Hayes is more of a run stuffer which is something this team needs desperately. Oh, did I need to mention Cameron Wake? Guess I should just out of respect. He hasn’t shown a bit of slowing.
Defensive tackle (5)
It would seem Miami had plans to move on from Suh even last year, making two selections on this position in the same draft. Although I’m not sure if the starters have been completely sorted out, not sure how much that matters. This is a position that usually sees a heavy rotation of guys.
Kendall Langford was a last minute add and worked himself into the lineup quickly. I’m not sure if Spence is good enough to start or average enough to move on from considering the addition of Langford and the performances from the other guys. But I believe they’ll keep five so he makes it.
I don’t know if anyone stands out in this group, but I don’t believe anyone is a bad player. This unit should perform better than people are thinking.
Linebacker (5)
I’d like to say this group has potential. Maybe. But the problem is they also have potential to be very bad. Kiko still shows he can’t hang with backs coming out of the backfield. McMillan is pretty much a rookie and hasn’t played one snap of regular season football yet.
Same goes for Baker who actually is a rookie but did impress in moments during the preseason. Stephone Anthony is average at best and was easily pushed from his possible starting role by Baker. Chase Allen keeps hanging on. This may be a position the Dolphins use some waiver claims on so I wouldn’t get too attached to anyone but the first three.
Cornerback (6)
The Miami Dolphins went into training camp wondering which one of these exciting young guys (Tony Lippett, Jalen Davis, Cordrea Tankersley, Torry McTyer) was going to grab hold of the boundary corner spot opposite Howard. When it was all said and done the Dolphins didn’t feel comfortable giving the spot to any of them.
Instead last year’s starting nickel corner, Bobby McCain, will be moved to the outside and our first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick gets the nod at the nickel spot. McTyer likely did enough to make the team. A case could be made for Jalen Davis and if he is cut it a very likely practice squad candidate.
Lippett will last through the initial cuts but Miami will be scouring the waiver wire for cornerbacks as well and I don’t think he makes it to Monday.
Safety (4)
This group was sure to include Fitzpatrick when heading into the season but his move to the nickel spot means there may be an opening for another guy. Maurice Smith is that guy. He played well during preseason and should be on this team once we cut down to 53.
Walt Aikens is a special teams guru and can back up on safety and even corner when necessary.
Jones and McDonald will be the thumpers in the middle with McDonald coming down in more of run support role if the linebackers struggle.
Even though he’s not listed in this group, Fitzpatrick is still the likely candidate to replace either Jones or McDonald should one of them get injured.
Special Teams (3)
Yes, I know Sanders has already been named the starter before this article was released. But he’s still a lock. It was close between him and Joseph who Gase was quoted as saying is also an NFL kicker, but Sanders gets the nod.
Haack did a much better job this preseason than I thought he was capable of especially after watching that bad performance during the scrimmage.
John Denney, need we say more. He’ll remain our long snapper for yet another season. Maybe forever.
There’s plenty to be excited about and plenty of questions to ask. I think we will see an active Miami Dolphins on the waiver wire in the next few days. Perhaps we even grab a released vet or two to fill in some questions at cornerback and linebacker. Will be interesting to see how close I come.
This story was written by Ron Canniff. Follow him on Twitter: @FinsBroadcaster
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
August 2018