The board could not have fallen better for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
When the Cleveland Browns decided to throw the entirety of the other 31 teams in the NFL for a loop by drafting Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield first overall instead of USC's Sam Darnold, readjustments had to be made. When they drafted Ohio State CB Denzel Ward fourth overall, the draft boards for a lot of teams were likely thrown off altogether.
And that's when the game changed, and unexpected players started falling right into the Dolphins laps, including, of course, the player they selected 11th overall, Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.
“He’s like a Swiss army knife." Dolphins GM Chris Grier said shortly after the selection. "He does a lot of things really good. You’ve heard everybody talk, it’s his skill set. He gives your defense a chance to be flexible and do a lot of different things. It’s his football intelligence, his love for football and he’s been a productive player from the minute he stepped on campus at arguably one of the best programs in college football.”
As a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Fitzpatrick helped them win two championships in 2015 and 2017, and turned into one of the most polished and versatile draft prospects ever to come out of Alabama. His teammates have described him as "Coach Saban's son" because he was the only one who could regularly make Saban smile.
And Saban, notorious for having one of the most difficult schemes to comprehend in football and being extremely hard on his players, had plenty of praise of his own to bestow upon Fitzpatrick.
“He’s kind of a unique guy,” Saban said. “A lot of times talented guys don’t have overachieving personality types. He wants to be the best and goes out and works hard every day. He’s the exact model you love to have as a coach. The guy is very talented. He’s smart, bright, can learn. He really competed to be the absolute best at what he does. I don’t even know if I can describe him well enough.”
With all that Fitzpatrick has been through in his life, he has learned a lot about what it takes to be great in the NFL as well as in life; that attitude follows him around the locker room and affects those around him, and it fits the "culture change" that the Miami Dolphins are trying to implement.
"I just don't like clutter," Fitzpatrick says. "I like seeing the clear image of things. Even dealing with people. I don't mind being around a whole bunch of people, but when there's a whole bunch of nonsense going on around me, I need to see a sense of purpose around something. I don't want to be somewhere and not getting anything done."
That is the exact type of mentality and the exact type of player that the Dolphins are looking for.
"He’s a unique kid when you meet him." said Chris Grier. "(He’s) unbelievably smart (and) loves football. Obviously he’s one of Nick Saban’s favorite players. This guy played right … He came off at 18 right as a freshman and was an impact player for them. He’s been a very good football player for three years. (He has) impeccable character.
"There was a story … You guys have all seen his story. At the end of the day, this guy is a football player. He creates turnovers. He’s had a bunch of touchdown returns as well on those. This was a player we just felt, at that point, that we could not pass up.”
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
