With all the consternation among Dolphins fans concerning the terrible play so far in the preseason by the team’s backup quarterbacks, you would think that the team would be looking to sign someone else to come in and compete.
You’d be wrong.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase put that story to bed this week, when he was asked specifically if he could say with certainty that whoever starts the season as the backup quarterback is on the roster right now.
“Yes.”
Can’t get any more succinct than that.
And from the tone in Gase’s answers, it’s apparent he’s not suffering these questions well. Case in point, when he was asked why he felt David Fales or Brock Osweiler could step in and get the job done if something were to happen to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Gase simply said, “Because I've called games for both of them.”
And as to whether the team will cut one or the other, or be able to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, he was equally unforthcoming with information.
"We'll figure all that out when the time comes,” He said. “We've still got another game. I want to see those guys go out there and execute what we're asking them to do, compete, and then we'll figure that out the next week. I just want to respect the guys that are playing in this game that are fighting for jobs. I don't want to get ahead of myself on that."
But Gase does admit that he’s not looking at the final preseason game as a winner-take-all situation for Osweiler and Fales.
"I don't know if I'm looking at it like that,” he says. “We haven't even really said, 'This is how many we're keeping.' If we keep three, then those two guys keep battling it out for however long we go. If we make a decision and we say we're going to keep two, then does it really matter if it was this game that was winner take all? We're going to look at all the information and we're going to keep talking through this. I just want those guys to focus on what they're trying to do right now, which is get ready for Atlanta and we'll figure all that out next week."
As is always the case in the NFL, things can change quickly. If a viable candidate became available who could come in and execute the offense at a level that made Gase comfortable, you can bet Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier would do all they could to get that guy in camp.
But for now, those who are hoping for a new body in camp will just have to take Gase’s word for it; the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins is already on the roster, for better or worse.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
