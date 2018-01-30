|
As the Miami Dolphins head into free agency and the early throes of the 2018 season, they’ll have yet another new face in the coaching ranks. The team announced today that Tony Oden will serve as the secondary/defensive backs coach, replacing Lou Anarumo, who was let go at the end of the 2017 season.
Oden has been an NFL coach since 2004, including stints with the Houton Texans (2004-05), New Orleans Saints (2006-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2012) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013). He has spent the past four seasons as the defensive backs and cornerbacks coach for the Detroit Lions.
Oden was part of the New Orleans Saints during their Super Bowl Championship season in 2011. But that distinction comes with an asterisk, as his time there also coincides with the Bountygate scandal that cost the Saints their defensive coordinator and massive team fines.
While Oden’s track record appears mostly unremarkable at first glance, with run of the mill success from his units, the Lions did have the #2 pass defense in the league in 2014, Oden’s first year there. However the rankings have dropped considerably in the past three years, ranking 18, 18, and 27 respectively.
In spite of that, Oden apparently comes highly recommended by former colleague and current Dolphins defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. His career also overlapped offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn’s stint in Detroit during the 2014-15 seasons.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
