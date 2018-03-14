|
The Miami Dolphins kicked off the 2018 free agency season with a flurry of activity, and the push to add capable players at key positions continues on Wednesday as the team hosts former Green Bay Packer and Chicago Bear guard Josh Sitton, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Sitton, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, has ties to the current coaching staff in Miami, as offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was Sitton’s offensive coordinator in Chicago the past two seasons. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers in 2011. He was also ranked the fifth best guard in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2017.
Sitton was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL draft, and is a Florida native, born in Pensacola and playing his college ball at Central Florida. He’ll be 32 years old when the 2018 season kicks off. He’s played both guard spots as well as left tackle in his career.
One downside to Miami’s chances of signing Sitton is his aversions to weather that’s “too damn hot,” which was one of his reasons for staying in the Midwest when he signed with the Bears in 2016.
