The Miami Dolphins aren’t wasting any time in free agency this year, and the latest rumor is definitely causing some humor and consternation among the fan base. Chad Henne, whom the Dolphins drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft, could be returning to the team as a veteran backup.
Henne, who has only thrown two passes in the past three years while serving as a backup for the Jacksonville Jaguars, isn’t considered a threat to incumbent Ryan Tannehill, nor would he likely compete for the backup QB spot, as the Dolphins are expected to draft that position at some point in the upcoming NFL draft.
Henne has an 18-35 record as a starter in the NFL, including three years with Miami. While certainly not a hot commodity in the free agent pool, that pool has dwindled drastically as teams have snapped up the top talent, leaving the cupboards fairly bare at this stage of the season.
Thus the interest in Henne. Time will tell.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
