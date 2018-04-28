|
Miami Dolphins Live Draft Document
4/28/2018
As the Miami Dolphins continue to add players, be sure to check this page for updates on who Miami signs from the undrafted free agent market.
1st round - DB Minkah Fitzpatrick
2nd round - TE Mike Gesicki
3rd round - LB Jerome Baker
4th round - TE Durham Smythe
4th round - RB Kalen Ballage
6th round - CB Cornell Armstrong
7th round - LB Quentin Poling
7th round - K Jason Sanders
UDFA - OG Connor Hilland
UDFA - OLB/DE Quincy Redmon
UDFA - OT David Steinmetz
UDFA - DT Jamiyus Pittman
UDFA - DE Claudy Mathieu
UDFA - ILB Mike McCray
UDFA - WR Saeed Blacknall
UDFA - LB Jason Cabinda
|
