|
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was honored at an event at the Marriott Marquis in New York on Monday, and as he spoke to the media there, he mentioned something that might raise some eyebrows around the league.
Accepting the ROBIE Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jackie Robinson Foundation, Ross said that players will be required to kneel during the playing of the national anthem at games played at Hard Rock Stadium this season.
Ross in the past has said that he understands the reasons that players such as wide receiver Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas, and Julius Thomas kneeled this past season, and he does support their reasoning, stating, “it's America and people should be able to really speak about their choices,” it’s the perception that has changed.
Ross believes that the president, who has called for NFL players that kneel to be fired, has changed the perception of why players are kneeling, and people now see kneeling as a protest against support of the country or the military.
“Overall, I think (the president) was trying to make a point,” said Ross. “And his message became what kneeling was all about. From that standpoint, that is the way the public is interpreting it. So I think that's really incumbent upon us to adopt that. That's how, I think, the country now is interpreting the kneeling issue."
Many fans and a certain former player would argue that the kneeling was simply in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. But the stage upon which the protest was made has created a maelstrom in itself that isn’t easily ignored.
True or not, it’s that perception that fueled Ross’s comments. And ironically, it’s coming from an owner who has done more than any other in the NFL in promoting racial and social equality through the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), a foundation to which he has contributed more than $7 million in advocating social change.
Ross has put his full weight behind using sports to bring people together to promote understanding, respect, and equality, which is why he was here at this event in the first place, to be recognized for his contributions by the Jackie Robinson Foundation.
Then later on, Ross later clarified his comments, stating that the original story misconstrued his meaning, and he made it clear he was not going to force his players to stand for the anthem, though he did admit that he felt that kneeling was an ineffective way to get the message across.
Comments get misconstrued all the time, and this merely seems to be just one of those times. Nevertheless, it is always a dangerous game when an owner makes comments that can be interpreted as being for one side or another, which we witnessed today.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
February 2018