Earlier this year, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made news with some comments he made regarding players kneeling in protest during the national anthem at NFL games.
Tuesday, Ross was deposed by the attorneys involved in Colin Kaepernick’s grievance against the NFL, which accuses the league of colluding to exclude him from employment in the league. It appears that Kaepernick’s legal team is intent on including President Donald Trump as a part of their collusion accusation, as most of what Ross had to say was tied to his belief that the perception of the protest changed because of Trump’s subsequent tweets and comments about players protesting. Ross's comments could be crucial to the case in that regard.
In March, Ross said, “I think initially I totally supported the players in what they were doing, because it’s America – people should be able to really speak about their choices and show them [in] doing that. But I think when you change the message, about, is it support of our country or the military, it’s a different message. When that message changed, and everybody was interpreting it as that was the reason, then I was against the kneeling.”
Ross then brought Trump into the conversation with, “His message became what kneeling was all about. From that standpoint, that’s the way the public is interpreting it. So I think that’s really incumbent upon us to adopt that, because that’s how I think the country is now interpreting the kneeling issue.”
Ross became at least the third NFL team owner to be included in the depositions, along with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome have also been deposed in this case, as has NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
The actual substance of those depositions are sealed.
Ross later said at the NFL owner’s meetings in Orlando that he believes and supports players’ rights to speak their thoughts, saying, “That’s what America is all about.”
Ross has funded the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) with about $7 million of his own money. RISE uses sports to bring people together to promote understanding, respect and equality and to promote race relations.
