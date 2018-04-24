|
Mere days away from the start of the 2018 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins have decided to pick up the fifth-year option on WR DeVante Parker's contract, ensuring that the team retains control over the 2015 1st round pick through at least 2019.
Miami was required to make a decision on Parker prior to May 3; the option will cost around $9.5 million, and will become guaranteed in the event that Parker becomes injured enough to land in the injured reserve. Parker's cap hit for 2018 is around $3.5 million, making him the 59th-highest paid WR in the league according to overthecap.com
Parker, 25, has not lived up to the expectations that comes with being a 1st round pick, only making 139 receptions for 1,908 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also failed to remain healthy enough to play all 16 games of a season, only recently coming to terms with the self-discipline necessary to be a successful NFL player.
Head coach Adam Gase had to set Parker on the right path in 2017, making sure he improved his diet and started taking better care of himself, which seemed to be working as he looked faster, stronger and more agile than he had in any year prior to 2017.
Until more injuries hampered his performance, and the loss of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill forced the Dolphins to coax veteran Jay Cutler out of retirement, making Parker's job even more difficult. The potential has always been there, which he has flashed by making big plays from time to time, it has always been the consistency that has eluded him.
Putting the fifth-year option on Parker is a very proactive move by the front office; should Parker somehow have a breakout year, Miami will have the opportunity to negotiate a long-term deal without interference from other teams, or perhaps find a trade partner to accumulate resources for the 2019 NFL draft.
It may seem like a questionable move because of Parker's lack of production, but consider this: if Parker does break out, and Miami failed to place the option on him, they would have been caught with their pants down and been forced to react, which the Dolphins have been criticized for in the past.
Miami can always rescind the offer whenever they want if they feel that Parker won't live up to expectations in 2018, provided he doesn't land on injured reserve.
Parker was a 1st round pick for a reason, and everyone knows what Parker is capable of. All he has to do is get consistent, which there is still time to do.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018