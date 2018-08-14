|
Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill on no-huddle offense: 'We call it Ludicrous Speed'
The offense for the Miami Dolphins has taken a noticeable jump in pre-season practices, and those in attendance are taking note of what looks to be a super-speedy no-huddle offense at times.
All NFL teams utilize a version of the no-huddle at times, but the speed at which the offense is getting lined up and getting the ball snapped has been at a speed this summer that’s... well.. .let’s let quarterback Ryan Tannehill sum it up.
“We can go in the huddle and we can go on the ball at a normal pace." he said. "Or we can go - we call it ludicrous speed - and really push the tempo. I think that's going to help us and be a tool this year more than it has in the past. We can change those tempos up and try to keep the defense on their heels."
Ludicrous speed. Yep, we’ve regressed to jargon from the ‘80’s movie ‘Spaceballs.’ And head coach Adam Gase admits the ‘80’s references in his offense are there by design.
"Yes, there's a lot of '80s terms,” says Gase. “You've got to remember when we started this thing who the quarterback was.”
That’d be former NFL QB Peyton Manning, whom Gase worked with in Denver. Who knew these two were so quirky, huh?
“The only problem was, nobody else knew what we were talking about. So it was good between me and him, but nobody else," Gase laughed.
Tannehill says that the offense that Gase brought to Miami was complicated and a little cumbersome in his first year, leading to some slow play and mistakes in their first season together. But with two years under his belt (Tannehill stood near Gase and wore an earpiece during every game last season to continue learning the finer points of Gase’s offense), the offense is finally clicking.
"I think in 2016, going back, first year in the offense for a bunch of guys, and it was just difficult to be as consistent as we wanted to be." said Tannehill. "So we ended up huddling more that year. Last year with all the (injuries and personnel) changes, it made it more difficult. Going into this year, we've had consistency for several years with these guys. They know what to do, they know what spots to be in, and now we're able to press the tempo."
And Gase concurs. "There's just a better feel. With Ryan, this is his third year in the offense. He's at a different level mentally. He's able to really help some of the guys out. A couple of the moving pieces we've had, those guys have done a good job of picking it up.”
Tannehill says he loves when Gase goes to the up-tempo calls.
"It's good. We're constantly working on it. I think we have a few different tempos that we can play at. We had a few plays … It was like normal tempo, normal tempo, boom and then we jump into it and go really fast. I love doing that. I love getting the defense of their heels. Our guys do a good job of getting up on the ball and keeping that pressure on the defense. It's kind of on Gase to initiate that and call it, but I love when he incorporates it."
Will it translate to quicker starts and more points in games this Fall, two sticking points where Gase’s offense desperately needs to improve? That remains to be seen. But there’s no doubt about it, fans are going to have their eyes trained to the field watching for ‘ludicrous speed’ this season.
“Most teams have similar versions of what we do,” says Gase. “There's just different tempos. You try to block everything out with, 'Here's this package, this is the tempo we go at, here's on the ball, and here's huddle.' You just try to have as many options as you can to keep the defense off balance.
“When we want to be in an attacking mode, we jump into something like that and try to put pressure on the defense. When we're down here, you get a team running, all of a sudden it's an eight-play drive.
“It'll take the wind out of them."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
