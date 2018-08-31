|
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler makes case for backup role; was it enough?
8/31/2018
Brock Osweiler started the Miami Dolphins fourth preseason game Thursday night, and made a pretty good case for the team to keep him as the primary backup to starter Ryan Tannehill as the team opens the 2018 season next week.
But was it enough?
Osweiler, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns as he helped the Dolphins to an early 24-0 lead against the Atlanta Falcons, played the best we’ve seen him in a Dolphins uniform, finally looking like the guy that earned a $72 million contract from the Houston Texans back in 2016.
David Fales completed 13 of 20 for 94 yards and an interception that really shouldn’t be blamed on him, as the receiver failed to hang onto a perfectly thrown ball.
For the preseason, Osweiler has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Fales completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 278 yards, with three interceptions against no touchdowns. On the surface it appears to be a no-brainer decision, right?
“I thought (Osweiler) did a good job. He controlled the tempo of the game,” said Adam Gase, who dodged the question. “I thought he was good with his accuracy.”
Gase ceded playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for this game, and may want to consider letting Loggains have more input during the regular season, as the offense was sparked by aggressive playcalling through this game.
“They had a good tempo going,” Gase said of the offense under Loggains. “They took advantage of some of the calls versus the coverages they ran. They got some explosive plays. It was good to see.”
Earlier this week Adam Gase told the media that his back-up week one quarterback was already on the roster. And if that’s the case, it will come down to Fales or Osweiler.
And Osweiler is feeling pretty good after stepping up, even if it was against players that will likely not be on an NFL team after Saturday’s cutdowns.
"Happy,” is how Osweiler says he feels. “This was a lot of fun. Anytime you get the opportunity to play football in the National Football League, you have to be appreciative. There's a sense of gratitude there because you never know when it's going to be your last play or your last game.”
And while Osweiler played well, he was quick to point out that that team as whole played well, minimizing the ever-present mistakes and penalties that have plagued the Dolphins in Preseason.
"Football is the ultimate team sport,” he said. “It takes all 11 guys to be on the same exact page every single play to go out there and have success. That's what makes this the greatest game in the world. Tonight, we were able to do that. I think we played with a great tempo. We were playing really fast. Calls were coming in fast from the coordinator and we had a lot of fun. It was a lot of fun."
And does he think he’s shown enough to lock down a spot on the Dolphins roster?
"I think I've started enough games in this league to be able to see what I'm capable of doing, you know what I mean? I don't think the coaches are going to look at just one game, but you'd have to ask them what they're really trying to look for.
"That's been a question for Coach Gase and those guys. My job tonight was just to go out there, play as hard as I can, lead the offense and try to put up points on the board. Fortunately that is what we were able to do."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
