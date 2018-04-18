|
The Dolphins signed former 49ers and Colts running back Frank Gore to a 1-year contract last month to become the veteran mentor for young speedster Kenyan Drake.
Or so that's what most assume is the case.
The soon to be 35-year old Gore has had a long journey back to his hometown Miami after the Dolphins passed on him in the 2005 NFL draft for another running back, Ronnie Brown. Now that Gore is finally back, and with 14,000 yards rushing under his belt, he's determined to show that his age will not affect his ability to be an excellent running back in the NFL.
“They want me to come out there and be me." Gore said of the Dolphins. "They want me to come out there and be the football player I’ve always been. I’ve known Adam since 2007 or 2008. He knows I love the game and how much passion I have for the game. Like I told him before I signed, if I felt like I couldn’t play, I won’t play. I know I still can play and I’m going to try to do whatever it takes to help this team win.”
Gore ran for 961 yards for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and that was behind an offensive line that ProFootballFocus graded 29th in run blocking, with only the New York Jets, Houston Texans, and the Dolphins themselves trailing behind.
The Dolphins were ranked dead last.
With the addition of veteran Josh Sitton at left guard, and with another year of development for young surprise standout Jesse Davis - who recently stated that he felt he actually didn't do very well in 2017, Miami's offensive line is projected to be the strongest and deepest it has been in many years.
Which means that Gore will likely have an excellent opportunity to continue to build on his legacy, which puts him with the likes of Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Curtis Martin, and Barry Sanders - the only four running backs in history to have run for more yards than him in a career.
“I don’t think about it, but when people ask me, it’s a blessing,” Gore said. “Thinking about where I came from, coming out of college with two ACLs and all the doubters saying I won’t be able to play two or three years, getting picked in the third round was a reach. I’m still going. I will say it's a blessing.”
To still be a strong runner at Gore's age is unheard of in the NFL, but the way he prepares and how he conditions himself is precisely why his presence will be so good for the young players in the locker room. Gore is another example of what is necessary in order to truly be great, and make no mistake, he did not come to Miami just to retire, or to just be the backup to Kenyan Drake.
Gore is here to run hard, just like he always has.
"Some guys go to different teams and feel like when they get older, they just want to ride the coattails of other guys. I don’t want to do that." Gore said. "I respect every man on this team. I’m here to still play and help the young guys; but I want to show my fans in Miami that I can still be a top guy in this league.”
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
