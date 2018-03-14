|
The Miami Dolphins kept a key backup player on the roster, signing center Jake Brendel to a new contract, keeping him off the free agent market and stoutly in place as starter Mike Pouncy’s backup.
Financial details are not yet known.
Brendel proved invaluable last season as the Dolphins spent weekly practices resting Pouncey’s healing hips. Practicing with the first team paid dividends for Brendel, as he performed very well in spot duty throughout the season. In fact, it could be argued that the increased practice time promoted more continuity on the offensive line with Brendel on the field.
Brendel was an undrafted free agent after the 2016 NFL draft, then signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He was released from the practice squad early in the season, and the Dolphins signed him a month later. Although he’s never started a game, he has appeared in 17 NFL games.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
