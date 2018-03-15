|
The Miami Dolphins made sure that one of their most reliable cogs stayed in place for at least one more season, as the team re-signed long-snapper John Denney.
Denney will enter his 14th season this year, all with Miami. He is a two time Pro Bowler and is one of the best long-snappers in the league. He will turn 40 years old during the upcoming season, but age hasn’t been an issue for the former BYU player.
Terms of the signing haven’t been announced, but it is expected to be in the same range of past season. Denney played for $980,000 last year.
As the only player born in the ‘70’s on the Miami Dolphins roster, Denney will surely be annoyed by the locker room’s musical tastes. But that’s a small price to pay, right?
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2018