To the surprise of almost no one, the Miami Dolphins have released tight end Julius Thomas now that the new league year has officially begun.
Thomas, who had his two best career years while playing for the Denver Broncos in 2013 and 2014, had ties to head coach Adam Gase, who served as the Broncos offensive coordinator during those two years. He then signed a 5-year, $46 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars but never came close to matching his Denver production.
Miami took a chance anyway, trading a late round pick for Thomas prior to the 2017 season and signing him to a new 2-year contract. He finished this past season with 41 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns.
His release was expected, as the Dolphins will look to add youth and speed to the tight end position, and Thomas' performance on the field was far less than the team had hoped for.
In releasing the 8-year veteran, Miami will free up $6.6 million dollars in cap space, which they will need this season in order to make more moves as well as signing this year's draft picks.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
