It was previously reported that the Dolphins had offered James a long-term contract to remain with the team at a price slightly lower than market value and more team friendly, leaving it up to James to decide whether or not he meant it when he said he wanted to remain in Miami.
Apparently, more things went down behind the scenes, as James won't be signing the contract. Instead, according to Armando Salguero, the team is keeping James on his $9.3 million fifth-year option.
James has been a solid pass protector at right tackle since he was drafted 19th overall back in 2014, though he has had some injury history, only playing eight games in 2017; he played all 16 in 2016.
With the return of James, the Dolphins have a lot less pressure to fix the offensive line, as they can now safely place surprise standout Jesse Davis at right guard, and address the left guard position in either free agency or the draft; it is unlikely that high investment will be placed at that position, as head coach Adam Gase believes in a quick pass philosophy.
Now the question is whether or not Miami will be able to work out a long-term deal with James for beyond 2018. His performance this year will mean a lot for his potential salary in the years to come.
So far the Miami Dolphins offseason has been interesting, and this is only the beginning.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
