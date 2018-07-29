|
Looking explosive and powerful, Miami Dolphins rookie running back Kalen Ballage busted through the line of scrimmage on a run during Saturday’s practice and outran everyone to the endzone for a 50-yard touchdown.
Never mind that this was practice. Nevermind that there was a question whether the defense may have taken him down at the line of scrimmage if allowed to tackle. A 50-yard touchdown run that left the defense gasping for breath, especially by a 6-foot-2, 229 pound guy, will catch the eyes of coaches, media and teammates.
Ballage is listed as the third running back, behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore, both of whom are expected to see the majority of the carries this season. But the rookie has impressed, both with his physical ability and the speed with which he’s picking up the playbook, and should contribute on special teams and spot duty in the backfield as the season wears on.
“We're trying to get him as many reps as we can so he can see as many things as possible,” says head coach Adam Gase. “We want to get him to the point where he can play as fast as possible. We don't want him overthinking things. We want to be able to use his skill set to the team's advantage and put him in great position. It really starts with his knowledge of the offense because at that position; there are a lot of moving parts. There are a lot of different spots you have to be at. There's a lot of different things you have to do because you're involved in all three phases of the offensive game. I think he is handling that pretty good.”
Strong praise from the boss is always a good thing this early in camp. But Ballage insists this is what he’s been his entire life, and doesn’t stop to pat himself on the back after a big play.
"No. I mean I've been playing football since I was in the third grade. I try to break a long run, give our team an opportunity to move the ball down the field. I … just try to get better every day."
The two most important tasks for Ballage, acclimating to life in the NFL and learning the playbook, can take up a lot of a player’s time. And Ballage is settling in to a routine that has him in bead early each night.
“I'm just getting used to it,” he says. “The schedule and everything - you're up from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at night. You try to get home and go right to bed and do it all over again. I'm just getting down the routine.
“I'm learning the playbook right now. I think that's the most important thing. You have to be able to know what you're doing in the first place. I think that's the most important part."
And that’s not without its hiccups.
“Every once in a while we'll have a slight misstep here and there where his brain freezes up,” says Gase. “That's what happens with rookies sometimes. But we'll keep pushing him along.”
Ballage says he’s learning a lot from Gore, but not so much from anything he says, as Gore is a notably quiet guy. But Ballage watches how Gore carries himself in practice and leads by example, especially in the way the veteran takes care of his body. And while it’s anyone’s guess whether Ballage have a 14-year NFL career like Gore, he has one goal in mind whenever he steps on the field.
"I just want to win games. It doesn't matter if it's preseason, regular season, scrimmages. I want to beat the defense. That's just my mindset.”
