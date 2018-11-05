|
When the Miami Dolphins selected linebacker Quentin Poling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, most Dolphins fans didn’t know who he was. And that’s okay, because he’s kind of used to that.
Coming from a town so small it only has one intersection, Poling jokes that that it’s a settlement, not big enough to be called a village. And he’s not even the most famous person to come from Gomer, Ohio, population 102, because a baseball player named Ed Sandy holds that distinction, having played Major League Baseball and rumored to have once struck out Babe Ruth. What would it take for Poling to surpass Sandy?
“I don’t know if I could ever dethrone that,” Poling said Friday. “Maybe if I strip-sack (Tom) Brady a couple of times, it might get the job done.”
Jokes aside, the 6-foot, 218 pound Poling doesn’t have the typical size of an NFL linebacker, but he’s got something you can’t teach, and that’s speed. At his Pro Day at the University of Ohio, Poling ran a 4.52 40-yard dash, which was quicker than all but two linebackers at the NFL Combine. That speed will help Poling as he tries to stick with the Dolphins by making a mark on special teams.
“Absolutely,” Poling said when asked if he expects to play special teams. “Special teams are a lot of fun. It wasn’t something that I was asked to do in college, because I took so many reps on defense and coaches didn’t want me to potentially get hurt. It’s a third of the game and it’s exciting. It’s man-on-man, who’s the better athlete, who’s going to beat who. In terms of that aspect, just going up against someone and competing, I don’t think there’s any more true form than special teams.”
Poling may have been overlooked by many NFL teams because of his size, but he is confident he can play in this league. When asked if he has any doubts about playing in this league, he was resolute.
“No.”
When asked if his size was a reason he dropped in the draft in spite of impressive collegiate stats, he replied, "Maybe. For some people, that's an issue. I'm a little short for maybe some people and their liking – maybe a little light; but it was a good year for linebackers in my opinion in the draft. (There were) a lot of great athletes. I think I attribute that to being a big reason."
Asked how he intends to make the transition to the pros, Poling said, "Just knowing that I'm going to prepare to do it. Preparation and knowing what you're doing will allow you to make up a lot of the game-speed type things. You can't play fast if you don't know what you're doing. Just hitting the books a little harder than everyone else, and trying to learn my position and the whole defense and everything."
Known as a good coverage linebacker, Poling quite often covered running backs out of the backfield in Cover 4 schemes, but was utilized more and more in Cover 3 and Cover 2 in his last two years. And with 18 sacks in college, Poling was also used as a blitzer quite often.
“We got after people,” he said. “We had some blitzes that were very effective in the run and pass game. We blitzed a lot and did some limited man stuff, but a lot of it was kind of a hug-and-add to your man pressure-type-thing on the running back when you have man (coverage). So it gets you some coverage sacks and stuff like that."
As for how he plans to approach learning the professional game, Poling knows he has a lot to learn. While comfortable with where he is now, he knows there’s a long road ahead to making it in the NFL.
“I know I'm going to prepare and give my best effort. I've got to make the transition here, so you've got to stay a little uncomfortable with everything. I can always get better.”
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
|
