Miami Dolphins round off the draft by selecting LB Quentin Poling and K Jason Sanders in seventh round
4/28/2018
The Miami Dolphins completed their draft day by selecting Ohio University linebacker Quentin Poling and kicker Jason Sanders with their two seventh round picks.
Poling, who weighs in at 6-feet, 235 pounds, spent much of his time at Ohio as a middle linebacker, making defensive calls and being a tackling machine, racking up 373 tackles in four years; 43.5 of those tackles were for a loss. He also added 18 sacks and seven interceptions.
Analysis by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: Poling's production, athletic testing and ability to potentially handle some coverage duties could make him a late Day 3 selection. He unleashes his true speed when he's chasing down tackles from behind, but needs to play to that same speed when he's attacking near the line of scrimmage. Poling has some holes in his game, but he has the ability to become a special teams player with backup linebacker potential.
As for Jason Sanders, he comes from the New Mexico Lobos, and he was the second kicker to come off the board in the 2018 draft. The first being Daniel Carlson out of Auburn who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round.
Sanders was picked over local favorite Eddy Pineiro of the Florida Gators who went undrafted.
Accuracy is a concern on Sanders, as he has a career field goal completion percentage of 71.4. Although most of those misses came in his sophomore and senior years. During his junior year at New Mexico, Sanders went 12 for 13 and scored 97 points including the extra point attempts.
For his sophomore year, Sanders went 3 for 7.
For his senior year, he went 10 for 15.
Now as the draft comes to a close, the Dolphins will begin rushing to sign priority undrafted free agents to further augment the roster. Only now there is no taking turns. It's all open season from this moment on.
