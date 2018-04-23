|
I am a Falk head. I will die on that Falk hill. I truly feel he will compete to be a starter in two to three years. He has intangibles that translate to the NFL. He makes pre-snap reads and audibles. He properly scans the field. He passes with anticipation. Falk has YACcuracy™.
I coined the phrase YACcuracy to describe Falk’s ability to hit wide receivers in stride. Accuracy is different than YACcuracy. Accuracy is tight window throws, back shoulder throws. YACcuracy is giving a WR a chance to run with the ball. Falk is YACcurate.
Falk shows beautiful precision in the red zone. He puts the ball where only the WR can catch it. Windows get tighter in the red zone. If you are as good as Falk is at red zone passing then you have a shot at not only being a starter, but being an actually successful starter in the NFL.
Not everything is wonderful with Falk, however. For instance, is Falk a sack magnet or is his offensive line putrid
Either way, he gets hit. A lot.
Falk needs to develop a little more pocket maneuverability, but sometimes there is nowhere to go. He makes a ton of throws with defenders draped over him, defenders around him, and about to hit him. He also shows strength with making a throw while having defenders draped all over him.
You do not see pressure or constantly being hit affect Falk. He gets rocked a lot, but nothing affects him. He is willing to hold on to the ball so his receivers can get open. Sometimes a little too long, but he just pops back up. Even after getting suplexed into the ground he still plays with his eyes down the field, scanning for open WRs.
This is good practice because it is hard to have a clean pocket in the NFL and you can’t play quarterback in the NFL scared.
Did I mention his line was a steaming pile of trash? He is very comfortable making accurate throws with people around him. This is an underrated trait for QB prospects. Most QBs can make clean pocket accurate passes. The great ones have to operate in a muddy pocket.
Falk has the ability to make incredible throws into tight windows, he can even make tight window throw 30 yards in the air. He can make throws that any mistake would result in an interception. Throws like these are true NFL throws. He makes tight window throws because he has excellent zip on the ball. Zip is not arm strength, it is quick release and good velocity.
There's no such thing as good interceptions, but some interceptions are more justified than others. One of Falk's major flaws is that he has too many bad INTs. He needs to work on limiting those and making better decisions. Falk needs to find that line between good tight window throws and forcing the issue. These clips are some of his poor decisions, but I would personally live with the occasional poor decision to throw in a tight window than have a timid passer.
Falk’s deep ball is suspect. He is off target with deep throw passing to the sidelines. Falk has to let his WR have a chance at the ball. I'm not saying he doesn’t have an NFL caliber arm, merely that his deep passing accuracy would likely improve with better protection and some improved deep ball technique.
Now while deep throws are not Falk’s strong suit, I think he has enough arm strength to make NFL deep throws. He shows throws of 30-50 yards in the air to the sideline that don’t float or flutter. He shows deep ball accuracy by hitting WRs in stride and giving WRs a chance to compete at the catch point, which means he isn't an awful deep thrower.
Finally, what is Falk's level of athleticism? Well...let's just say that he won't be beating Lamar Jackson in a footrace any time soon...in fact he'd probably struggle beating 61-year old LaToya Jackson...however, speed does not necessarily equate to athleticism, which he displays enough of - in my opinion - when rolling out for passes or running for five yards or so for first downs.
This film review was written by Matthew Knowles. Follow him on Twitter: @M_PorterKnowles
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018