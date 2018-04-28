|
With the 131st pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins have selected Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage. He was drafted with the pick that was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles for Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi.
Ballage weighs in at 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, and he ran a 4.46 at the combine, showing that he does have a good amount of speed to go with that size.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlen described him as such: Ballage looks great on the hoof and should test well at the Combine, but his lack of decisiveness and vision make it hard to envision him as a full-time RB1. Ballage can do a little of this and a little of that, but a team will need to have a clear-cut plan for how to use him. Ballage's size and athletic ability will appeal to teams as will his ability to play on third downs and return kicks.
Ballage racked up 450 rush attempts for 1,984 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards a carry. He also caught 82 passes for 684 yards and two touchdowns.
The Miami Dolphins add Ballage to a running back stable which consists of Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, Senorise Perry and Brandon Radcliff. Miami may still also attempt to add veteran free agent C.J. Anderson to add further veteran presence and competition to the RB room.
With Ballage, the Miami Dolphins now have another young player who can learn from veteran Frank Gore, who no doubt will be a future Hall of Famer. Ballage also will add options to the special teams unit, as he brings kick returning capability which allows Kenyan Drake to focus on being the starting running back.
Ballage also fits the mold of player that head coach Adam Gase is looking for. He has a reputation for being a very hard worker and not being able to stop thinking about improving his game.
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018