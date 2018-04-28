|
The Miami Dolphins have decided to double down on the tight end position. After drafting Penn State TE Mike Gesicki with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Miami has selected Notre Dame TE Durham Smythe to fill the blocking role left behind by the departing Anthony Fasano.
Smythe, who weighs in at 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, is much more known for being a blocker than a pass-catching tight end; scouting reports state that he is still growing into his frame, which means that there is still a very good chance he could develop further.
NFL Network's Mike Mayock said this: "We talk about run blocking tight ends, and Durham Smythe from Notre Dame focused on that in his career. I thought he was a little bit under-utilized as a pass receiver, I think he's actually a better pass receiver than people give him credit for ... What he really is, is you can line him up inline and you can line him up at H-Back and he'll block people ... He's going to get paid to block people."
Smythe caught only 28 receptions for 381 yards and six touchdowns in his four years at Notre Dame.
With the selection of Smythe, the Dolphins now have him, Mike Gesicki, MarQueis Gray, A.J. Derby, Gavin Escobar and Thomas Duarte. Miami will likely only keep three of them on the regular season roster, which means that it's going to be a stiff competition when training camp rolls around.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018