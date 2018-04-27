|
The Miami Dolphins have used their second round pick to draft Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki 42nd overall, giving the team an instant upgrade at a major position of need.
Gesicki, who weighs in at 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, is an athletic player with excellent hands and has the potential to be a dangerous seam threat with Adam Gase's preference towards Y-ISO formations; as a former four-time letter winner in volleyball in high school and a 41.5 inch vertical at the combine, Gesicki has everything Miami needs in a weapon.
However, it is also a well-known fact that Gesicki has one very obvious flaw in his game, which is his blocking ability, which is revealed when one turns on the tape on him. But the Dolphins were apparently aware of this flaw in his game and felt it was not an issue for them.
"The one thing that came out was his passion for football," said Dolphins GM Chris Grier. "The one thing everyone talks about is him not being a great blocker, but there's a lot of really good tight ends that are pass catchers that aren't great blockers. It's about giving effort. This kid wants to be a better blocker, talked about a lot of good thing with us, and the one thing we really loved was his skill set offensively."
Gesicki also fits into the "culture change" that Miami is attempting to implement in the locker room, often being vocal at Penn State and being willing to point out when something isn't right, combining talent and leadership all in one very tall package.
"You always want guys that have leadership ability and will speak out if he sees things going wrong, but the one thing is he's a team guy." said Grier. "We talked to Coach Franklin, the staff and the other players there, they all love this kid. We talked to other players on the team, we always ask them, 'hey would you bring him along with you?' And every guy we talked to was like, 'hey, my man Big Mike.'"
In four seasons at Penn State, Gesicki caught 129 passes for 1,481 yards, averaging 11.5 yards per reception. He also caught 15 touchdowns.
Gesicki fell to them after there was an initial run on offensive linemen early in the second round; seven picks later the Philadelphia Eagles selected TE Dallas Goedert 49th overall; Goedert was another option Miami could have chosen instead of Gesicki.
