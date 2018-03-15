|
The Miami Dolphins kicked off the 2018 free agency season with a flurry of activity, and the push to add capable players at key positions continues as the team signed former Green Bay Packer and Chicago Bear guard Josh Sitton to a 2-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that the deal is worth about $18 million, with a base value of $15 million and $8 million in guaranteed money.
Sitton, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, has ties to the current coaching staff in Miami, as offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was Sitton’s offensive coordinator in Chicago the past two seasons. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers in 2011.
PFF had him ranked as the fifth best guard in the NFL in the 2017 season, 10th in pass protection and sixth in run-blocking.
Sitton was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL draft, and is a Florida native, born in Pensacola and playing his college ball at Central Florida. He’ll be 32 years old when the 2018 season kicks off. He’s played both guard spots as well as left tackle in his career.
This signing comes right on the heels of the Miami Dolphins granting center Mike Pouncey his release after he refused to take a pay cut, which means Sitton will be the one in charge of helping out Laremy Tunsil and - presumably - Jake Brendel who could take Pouncey's place at center.
Miami has not had a high profile guard on their radar since the days of pursuing Evan Mathis. Only this time, the Dolphins got their man, and despite the loss of Pouncey's name, the offensive line appears set to be the strongest it's been in years, which should make Ryan Tannehill very happy.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2018