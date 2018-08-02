|
The Miami Dolphins continued their rebuild of the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball, hiring secondary coach Renaldo Hill from the University of Pittsburgh. Hill will likely serve as an assistant secondary coach for the Dolphins, under newly-hired defensive backs coach Tony Oden.
Hill spent the past three seasons with Pat Narduzzi's staff at Pitt. Narduzzi wrote on Twitter, "Coaching in the NFL has been Renaldo's aspiration and we are thrilled he's getting this opportunity with the Dolphins."
When head coach Adam Gase was working as a scouting assistant on Nick Saban’s Michigan State staff, Hill played for the team as a cornerback. Hill was a seventh round draft pick for the Arizona Cardinals, and went on to play for four teams over 10 years in the NFL, including three years (2006-08) with the Dolphins. His signing in Miami coincided with Saban’s short stint as head coach of the Dolphins.
He tallied 596 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 19 interceptions in his NFL career.
Renaldo is the younger brother of Ray Hill, who also played at Michigan State and with the Dolphins as well (1998–2000). They are the third set of brothers to have played for the Dolphins, joining the Blackwoods (safety Glenn, 1979–87; safety Lyle, 1981–86), and the Ayanbadejos (fullback Obafemi, 2003; linebacker Brendon, 2003–04).
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
