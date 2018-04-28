|
Miami Dolphins sixth-rounder Cornell Armstrong models himself after former Dolphins CB
4/28/2018
The last time the Miami Dolphins drafted a cornerback out of Southern Mississippi, it was to draft an eventual 3-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro in Patrick Surtain, who was drafted in 1998 and spent seven seasons with Miami before finishing his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now the Dolphins have drafted cornerback Cornell Armstrong in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but ironically enough, it isn't Surtain that Armstrong models his game after, it's actually a different former Miami Dolphin, one who as of this moment, still hasn't retired from the league.
"Brent Grimes." Armstrong said. “Just his style of play, picking up routes, playing aggressive. (He’s) not too big and just a feisty guy.”
Grimes, of course, is famous (and infamous) for his contributions to the Miami Dolphins franchise, even managing to be voted one of the 50 best players in franchise history back in 2015.
Unfortunately, his tenure was marred by the antics of his outspoken wife Miko Grimes, who regularly berated starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on social media, as well as the team's front office without any sort of consideration for how her comments would be perceived in the public eye.
Grimes now plays in Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers.
Armstrong can play on both the boundary and the slot, and Dolphins GM Chris Grier pointed out his speed as one of the things that really stood out to them when they made the decision to select him.
"He’s fast. He’s athletic." Grier said. "We think he has great upside. When you get to that point in the draft, we were very excited to add that because we think his potential to develop down the road is good. (He’s a) great kid (and has a) tremendous story to him. We just got to spend a lot of time (with him) and liked him. We liked his film and we just think, for him, he’ll be a good player, or has a chance to be a good player for us in the future.”
If Armstrong can develop to the point where he's close to the level of Grimes, Miami will have found themselves an amazing steal. But this Southern Mississippi corner has a long road ahead of him in order to prove he has what it takes, and that's a road he's willing to take.
“I’m just a physical competitive guy – hard working." Armstrong said. "(I’m) just an underdog looking to get to the top. I’m always hungry out there on that island, competing-wise, and always just staying ready.”
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018