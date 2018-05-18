|
Durham Smythe has been scouted and labeled as a blocking tight end, with little to no mention being made of his ability in the passing game. But what no one seems to realize is that Smythe has done more than block during his time at Notre Dame, despite his overall lack of numbers to back it up.
"Throughout my four years at Notre Dame, I tried to be a guy who was what we called a complete tight end." Smythe said Saturday. "We went through a few offenses in my time at Notre Dame. A couple of them were spread it out and a little bit more pass-happy, so I was in the slot a lot those years. These last two years, specifically this last year, we ran the ball a lot. We had an offensive change. It was more of a pro style this last year, so this last year I was more at the point of attack a lot."
As a blocker, Smythe's ability is unquestioned and the Dolphins believe that paired with the athletic Gesicki, they could contribute early on as rookies.
"Any time you draft people, you expect them to come in and make an impact early on." said offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. "The one thing that stuck out obviously with Mike (Gesicki) was his athleticism and his ability to be flexed out and do things that (Head Coach) Adam (Gase) has done in his past with the tight ends flexed out. The thing with Durham (Smythe) was he’s a really intelligent guy that can play and block at the point of attack and stuff. I think that both of them are really good players on their own, but I think together, in the rotation of tight ends, they complement each other very well.”
Both Gesicki and Smythe have chemistry working together from the past, which gives them a base to work on in Adam Gase's offense.
"I’ve played with Mike (Gesicki) before." Smythe said. "I knew him through the whole pre-draft process. We were teammates at the Senior Bowl, so we got to know each other a little bit. We played actually in a couple of two-tight end sets together during the game and practice. He’s a guy I’ve played with before, gotten to know and overall, I was just really excited about it.”
So despite the knowledge that Smythe's role changed as a result of the offense that was run at Notre Dame, and the film that showed what he can do, why did evaluators neglect to mention Smythe's potential as a seam threat?
Whatever the reason, Smythe did everything in his power to make it so no one would question his ability.
"Like I said, I had different roles throughout my time." Smythe said. "I think when I had the opportunity, I tried to make the most of it. Ultimately, through this whole pre-draft process and stuff, that’s something that questions were asked about that I tried to put those questions to rest through the Senior Bowl and the Combine and things like that.”
The questions may still linger, but in the end, all that matters, at least until the rookies hit the field for the first time, is what head coach Adam Gase believes he can get out of his two new tight ends. In the case of Smythe, Gase believes what Smythe has been saying all along, that blocking is not all he's capable of.
"We were interested in him; we were high on him." Gase said. "We weren’t sure where he was really going to be and if he would fall to that spot; and when he did, we felt like that was a guy that we knew had extreme value as far as his blocking in run and pass protection. We felt like he was a better route-runner than a lot of people were giving him credit for. We felt like his production could be something that we value a lot here, especially with what he showed in the run game.”
It will be an open competition at tight end in 2018, which means between Gesicki, MarQueis Gray, A.J. Derby, Gavin Escobar and Thomas Duarte, Smythe will be given every opportunity to back up his words with what he does on the field.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
