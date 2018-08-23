|
During a recent practice, reporters noted that Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill spent an entire throwing session working exclusively with rookie tight end Mike Gesicki.
And for good reason, as the 6-foot-6, 252 pound Gesicki, with a 41.5 inch vertical leap and 4.5 second-speed in the 40-yard-dash has abilities not seen in South Florida since a pretty good basketball-player-turned-football-player named Jimmy Graham was roaming the University of Miami campus about 10 years ago.
Overhyped? Maybe. Rookie tight ends tend to start their careers notoriously slow in the NFL, so expectations need to be tempered somewhat as the Dolphins head into the 2018 season. But watching the athleticism of Gesicki, it’s hard not to get excited about the possibilities to come.
Head coach Adam Gase sees the matchup problems that Gesicki presents when the offense is operating in the red zone.
"I think it makes teams really decide what they want to do,” says Gase of utilizing Gesicki. “Do they want to man it up and see if he's as good as sometimes we've talked about? Do they want to play zone and give us a chance to run the ball and try to stop the run with a light box? Are they going to do something different where maybe they just max pressure us and try to get the ball out quick? I think it just helps us … it can open up other guys; it can open the running game up; it just gives us options."
Buried in those comments is the fact that Gesicki won’t always be the focus in the red zone, but what he can do, what he’s capable of doing, will make the defense have to think about him, and know where he is on the field, which opens up mismatches in other areas of the field.
And Gesicki understands that while Gase has said the catches are going to come for him, there are many other assignments with his position. And he’s putting in the time to learn those as well as he can.
“I'm not concerned about that at all,” Gesicki says about catching a lot of passes. “We're sitting here going into preseason (game) three. I'm out there running my routes, trying to win, blocking when I'm asked to, pass protecting when I'm asked to. I know that the catches are going to come. I think that Coach Gase has done a great job in this offense of getting guys the ball, getting guys in space being able to make plays and creating mismatches. In terms of making the plays in these games right now, it's not really what I'm concerned about. I'm just concerned about knowing my job, knowing my role, my assignment, and going out and executing."
Gase has noticed the work that Tannehill and Gesicki have been putting in to create chemistry and trust on the field. And he encourages that, in hopes it carries over to game situations.
"Any time that we can give him opportunities just in practice, for those guys to hook up when it's legit competition, that's only going to make us better,” says Gase. “We can throw as many routes on air as possible and the timing looks good, but when you get in that competitive period, that's where you want to see it. You want to see the ball go up, the trust to be there, and it be put in the right spot.”
And the coaches aren’t the only ones noticing similarities with Gesicki and a certain All-Pro tight end.
Wide receiver Kenny Stills says, “I talked to Mike a lot about my time in New Orleans playing with a guy like Jimmy Graham, and just seeing when Jimmy had success, how it opened up the field for the rest of the guys. Obviously, they're two different type of players, two different guys, but Gesicki can go up and get the ball. We know that if … he can start to have success, it's going to open the field for the rest of us. I'm proud to see the way he's progressed in his blocking and his route-running. I definitely think he can help us this year."
In spite of all the accolades, Gesicki has a maturity beyond his years, and knows that nothing comes easy in the NFL, and he has the determination and work ethic to put in the time and learn all the nuances of his position.
“It's going to be an everyday process,” he says. “Whether it's running routes or whether it's making plays in the pass game, whether it's pass protecting, run blocking, whatever it is, it's not going to happen overnight. I'm just going to keep coming in here and growing, developing, getting better in this scheme and doing everything I can to help this offense."
As for the extra time spent with Tannehill, Gesicki adds, “That was good. It was really productive. Just being able to get those extra reps, and being able to just go out there and get that chemistry, that's something that's really productive, and I think it will pay huge dividends in the future.
"You're not coming out here every day just to be a backup or anything like that; but at the same time, you have to come out here with the right mindset, right attitude, and just put your best foot forward and then let everything else fall where it may."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter:@EJFootball
