Miami Dolphins to close out exhibition slate with visit to Atlanta against Falcons
8/30/2018
Icing on the cake. That is the best way to describe the fourth and final game of the preseason. Although the Miami Dolphins have failed to secure an exhibition victory in three attempts, there were a few positives to take away from Thursday’s 27-10 loss to Baltimore at Hard Rock Stadium.
The first team offense was finally able to cross the endzone. Early in the first quarter, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has been accurate with his passes in three football games, connected with offseason acquisition Danny Amendola, on a 16-yard catch and run.
Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake, the former Alabama Crimson Tide, continues to show his mobility from the passing and running game.
“I don’t know. It’s hard for me to look back." he said. "I’m looking forward to the season, so I’m just trying to play every rep 100 percent, make sure I have all of my responsibilities down. It wasn’t perfect just because it’s preseason. You’re trying to iron out the wrinkles, make sure that you get the details down so when the bullets really start flying in the season, you’re ready to go out there and play ball.”
Drake rushed for 32 yards on four carries, to go along with a deep 36-yard reception. Keep in mind, all 32 NFL squads are to be fully set with their 53-man roster by Saturday, September 1 at 4:00.
From a simple perspective, Thursday night’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium allows players such as Isaiah Ford, David Fales, Brock Osweiler, Rashawn Scott, and others to have a lasting impression, and prove they deserve a roster spot.
Miami opens the 2018 season at home, September 9, versus the Tennessee Titans.
Atlanta, coming off a sluggish 17-6 defeat at the hands of Jacksonville, is in similar water to Miami: unable to secure a win in preseason. However, for coach Dan Quinn and staff, that is not the main goal heading into their opener Thursday night, September 6, against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Quinn, along with Adam Gase, is seeking productivity from guys fighting for a job on their particular football team. Quarterback Matt Ryan, running back Devonta Freeman, and wide-receiver Julio Jones are just some of the names to expect on the Opening Day roster. Calvin Ridley, the former Alabama product and Broward County native, currently sits third among the WR depth chart.
Ridley trails Jones and Mohamed Sanu. In 2017, these two opponents squared off in a much different scenario during the preseason and regular season. The Dolphins were led by eye-itching and turnover-prone Jay Cutler, Jarvis Landry, who was dealt to Cleveland, and Ndamukong Suh, who was shipped to the LA Rams.
At the conclusion of the game, Dolphins fans will have a complete understanding of who will be on this football team, and who will become unemployed.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguoriSports
