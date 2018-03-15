|
The Miami Dolphins might be looking for more help on the offensive line than they already expected this offseason, as starting Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey has requested his release and the Dolphins are reportedly granting that request.
According to the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad, Pouncey was asked to take a pay cut and Miami did not want to do a longer term deal, despite still having three years on his current contract.
"I gave this city everything I had," Pouncey told Schad. "I'm heartbroken."
The move will clear about $7 million in cap space for the Dolphins, but leaves a hole in the middle of the offensive line. The Dolphins tendered backup center Jake Brendel earlier this week, and he may now find himself thrust into the starting role. Brendel practiced with the first team most of last season, as the team rested Pouncey’s healing hip injury, and Brendel filled in well when called upon in game situations.
Miami also has veteran Ted Larsen - who can play center - as well as Isaac Asiata, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, who could potentially fill the role.
Pouncey was the Dolphins first round pick (15th overall) in the 2011 NFL draft, and was a three-time Pro Bowler in 2013-15 before a deteriorating hip injury limited him the past two seasons.
“At the end of the day I’m a Miami Dolphin for life,” Pouncey said. “This city gave me an opportunity to play in the NFL. I think it was awesome. I had a hell of a ride here. We'll see what the next chapter is. I know my career isn't over."
Despite insistence to the contrary from the Dolphins coaching staff, Pro Football Focus graded Pouncey’s play as ‘poor’ in 2017 and ranked him as the 27th overall center. He was guilty of several holding calls that cost critical field position during drives.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson.
