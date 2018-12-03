|
The offseason purge of the Miami Dolphins roster continues, as reports came out that they will be releasing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, presumably as a post-June 1st cut.
The release of Suh would free up some much-needed salary cap space for the Dolphins, as Suh’s contract called for a $26.1 million salary in 2018. Releasing Suh now would only save the team $3.9 million against the salary cap, but by designating him as a post-June 1 cut, the savings would balloon to $17 million.
The move doesn’t erase all of the contract, as the Dolphins will still pay more than $22 million in dead cap money to Suh over the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
The Dolphins made one of the biggest splashes of the 2015 offseason when they nabbed the prize free agent that year, signing Suh to a 6-year, $114.4 million contract. However, as with most big-money contracts in free agency, a large portion of that reported contract, over $30 million, now turns to dust.
The 31-year-old Suh will command a lot of attention in the free agent market this offseason, but teams will be well-aware that the five-time Pro Bowler never met the expectations that came with his then-record-setting contract. Suh accumulated 36 sacks in his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions, but only tallied 15.5 sacks in three seasons with the Dolphins.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
